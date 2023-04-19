Changfeng Hospital will suspend trading from today, and the sponsoring broker will issue a risk warning!Fire scene: Some family members of the patient confirmed the information through 12345

Edited by Du Yu

According to CCTV news, at 12:57 on April 18, the Fengtai District Fire Rescue Detachment received the police: a fire broke out in the east building of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital. As of 18:00 on the same day, 21 people died after being transferred to another hospital. Beijing held an on-site meeting overnight to schedule the aftermath and other work. The dispatch meeting pointed out that the top priority is to go all out to treat the wounded.

On April 19, Changfeng Hospital (870890) announced that due to a major risk event, the stock will be suspended from today.

In the early morning of April 19, the sponsoring brokerage firm China Securities Investment issued a risk warning announcement of Beijing Changfeng Hospital Co., Ltd., a company listed on the New Third Board. unclear. The accident will adversely affect the operation of Changfeng Hospital.

According to the announcement, according to relevant news reports: “At 12:57 on April 18, 2023, the Beijing Fengtai District Fire Rescue Detachment received the alarm, and a fire broke out in the east building of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital. At about 13:33, the fire on the scene was extinguished. At 15:30, the on-site rescue work was over, and a total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred. As of 18:00, 21 people had died after being transferred to the hospital. The cause of the accident is under further investigation.”

CITIC Construction Investment said,The accident caused relatively large casualties and property damage, and the amount of the loss is still unclear. The accident will adversely affect the operation of Changfeng Hospital.

China Securities Investment also stated that as of the date of this announcement, it has not been able to get in touch with relevant personnel of the company.

The hospital is a listed company on the New Third Board, with a revenue of 253 million yuan in the first half of last year

Beijing Changfeng Hospital is a second-level comprehensive medical insurance designated hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hemangiomas, vascular malformations and other diseases. It is the only branch hospital of Changfeng Hospital Group in Beijing. According to the official WeChat account of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, besides Beijing, Changfeng Hospital Group has opened hospitals in 20 cities including Shanghai, Nanning, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Hefei, and Changsha.

According to Qixinbao, Beijing Changfeng Hospital Co., Ltd. was established on December 2, 2009. Its registered place is located at No. 291, Dichangxin Village, Fengtai District, Beijing. The legal representative is Wang Wenjie. The business scope includes hospital management (excluding diagnosis and treatment activities) ;Health management, health consultation (excluding diagnosis and treatment activities subject to approval), etc.The controlling shareholder is Shenzhen Qinghong Investment Holding Co., Ltd., accounting for 48.1118% of the shares, and the actual controller is Wang Wenjie (45.22% of the shares).

According to the official microblog of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, the hospital is the first company listed on the NEEQ in the field of hemangioma, code 870890. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2022, Beijing Changfeng Hospital achieved operating income of 253 million yuan, a decrease of 5.12% from the same period last year; the net profit loss attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 32.6438 million yuan.

Fire scene of Beijing Changfeng Hospital: There are critically ill patients on the 8th floor of the hospital, and the waiting family members of the patients confirm the information through 12345

According to Red Star News, at around 23:30 on April 18, a reporter from Red Star News saw at the scene that the scene had been cordoned off. The east building of the inpatient department of Changfeng Hospital has eight floors, and there is not much burning smell in the air at the scene.

At the gate of Changfeng Hospital, the Red Star News reporter saw more than a dozen family members of patients who said they had been waiting for a long time, and they were waiting to confirm the latest information about their family members.

Many family members of patients at the scene said that their family members originally lived on the 8th floor, and most of the people living on the 8th floor were critically ill patients. Some family members revealed that the main area where the fire broke out was on the fifth floor of the hospital.

The police on duty at the scene told the waiting family members that there was no one in the east building of the inpatient department where the fire broke out. The staff of the hospital said that it is temporarily impossible to confirm the specific circumstances of the transfer of inpatients.

Two family members who have been waiting for three hours said that they have been confirmed through the 12345 hotline and their family members have been transferred to Beijing Fengtai You’anmen Hospital.

Another family member of a patient asked a reporter to ask where his family member was transferred. The reporter immediately dialed the Beijing 12345 hotline and provided the name of the patient. The operator said that he would report it to the relevant functional department. About 20 minutes later, the staff of the Fengtai District Health Commission called back to inform the reporter of the hospital and department where the patient was located, but they said they did not know the specific situation of the patient, only the personnel information. The reporter then informed the family members of the aforementioned patients of the relevant information.

Red Star News previously reported that many hospitals in Beijing have admitted the wounded transferred from Changfeng Hospital, including You’anmen Hospital.

As of press time,The scene has been cordoned offsome staff members were welding up the blue fence, and most of the family members had already left.

Beijing: The top priority is to go all out to treat the wounded

Image source: Screenshot of the video when the rule of law is in progress

Beijing held an on-site meeting overnight to schedule the aftermath and other work. The dispatch meeting pointed out that the top priority is to go all out to treat the wounded. We must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, mobilize elite medical forces, scientifically formulate treatment plans, and do our best to achieve a speedy recovery for the wounded. A special work class was established at the municipal level to strengthen command and dispatch, quickly find out the cause of the accident, and seriously investigate the responsibility of the relevant responsible persons in accordance with the law. Relevant departments of the city, Fengtai District and Changfeng Hospital should carefully and steadily handle the aftermath of the victims, and simultaneously do a good job in the medical work of other inpatients. Release relevant information in a timely manner to respond to social concerns. All districts, departments and units should take this as a lesson, draw inferences from one example, strengthen safety awareness, keep the soil and fulfill responsibilities, and must not have any fluke mentality, “pass the sieve” and “plug loopholes” in the spirit of nailing nails, and carry out large-scale investigations in a firm and orderly manner, leaving no dead ends Blind spots, completely eliminate potential safety hazards, resolutely guard the red line of safety, and protect the safety of thousands of households. The “May 1st” holiday is approaching, and it is necessary to effectively compact the responsibility for safety production, strengthen emergency duty and safety management, and resolutely prevent major safety accidents.

