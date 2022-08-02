Original title: Changing clothes without changing hearts makes new contributions – Runchang Rural Commercial Bank held a symposium for veterans

In order to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and carry forward the glorious tradition of supporting the army, on August 1, Runchang Rural Commercial Bank held a forum to celebrate the August 1st veterans, Runchang Rural Commercial Bank Sun Hongwei, deputy secretary of the party committee and chairman of the board of supervisors, attended and delivered a speech. 16 retired soldiers from the industry participated in the discussion.

First of all, everyone watched the short video “How Soldiers Are Made” together on the journey of a strong army. The video was inspiring and made everyone excited and excited. Afterwards, everyone spoke one by one based on their military experience, recalled their unforgettable military life, and talked about their mental journey from the army to working in the Rural Commercial Bank. Combined with their current positions, they put forward valuable opinions and suggestions on the daily business work they encountered. They said that in the future, they will continue to maintain and carry forward the fine work style and glorious tradition of the people’s army, strictly demand themselves politically, work hard, work hard and work hard, and always do their jobs with a good ideological realm, moral sentiment and spiritual outlook. Work.

Finally, Sun Hongwei, deputy secretary of the party committee and chairman of the board of supervisors of Runchang Rural Commercial Bank, made a concluding speech. On behalf of the Party Committee of Runchang Rural Commercial Bank, he expressed condolences to the retired soldiers, thanked them for their long-term dedication to the development of Runchang Rural Commercial Bank, and put forward ardent expectations for the next step: first, to maintain the true character of soldiers forever, Maintain the fine tradition of soldiers who dare to win and fight tough battles, and make greater contributions to the business development and transformation of the entire bank in their respective positions; the second is to study diligently, enhance their skills, ensure that their abilities and qualities are adapted to job requirements and personal growth, and actively Give full play to the style of “combat can win, battle will win”, and resolutely complete various goals and tasks; the third is to be a role model, be the leader in different positions, and create first-class performance with hard work, Play a leading role as a good model, improve your spirit, and contribute to the high-quality development of Runchang Rural Commercial Bank.

