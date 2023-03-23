Home News “Changing the rules less than a year before the elections”: Fátima Ortiz
The lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke this Wednesday on the Platform program, about the 2024 elections, voting abroad and the reform of article 291-A of the Electoral Code that was approved with a waiver of processing last week during the plenary session by the bloc official.

“On March 15, with a waiver of processing and without prior discussion in the respective commission, the Nuevas Ideas party through Christian Guevara, raised a bill to reform article 291-A of the Electoral Code that was approved by 67 deputies in favor”he commented.

Ortiz explained that this article said that a year before the elections no rule could be modified that would alter the normal course of the election, except for those that were necessary to do something extraordinary, but for example in the case of turncoats, open lists and closed, and numbers of people in temporary electoral bodies could not be changed.

To justify this situation, the pro-government deputy and head of the faction, Christian Guevara, assured that this reform was to remove the locks that were in place and to improve the electoral system, the lawyer commented.

In this sense, the president of the Legislative Assembly Ernesto Castro also said that the possibility of changing from 84 to 64 deputies in the full legislature is already being evaluated, which would be another change in the electoral laws.

Finally, the lawyer indicated that it is necessary to keep an eye on voting abroad, since the Government is giving great importance to this issue and they are also insistently calling on people abroad to vote.

