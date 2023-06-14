Changjiang Taxation: Tax Incentives Boost the Development of Agricultural Modernization-News Center-Nanhai.com

In recent years, the Changjiang Li Autonomous County Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation has given full play to its taxation functions, insisting on benefiting farmers with taxes, helping farmers with taxes, and promoting agriculture with taxes, focusing precisely on the technological innovation needs of agricultural enterprises, and releasing the policy dividends of agricultural enterprises in a targeted manner. Help the development and growth of agricultural enterprises with refined services, act as a “tax” consultant and inject “tax” power into the development of Changjiang’s agricultural modernization.

Injecting “hard technology” into the sweet potato industry with taxation

Changjiang Guangling Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive company integrating scientific research, production, service and trade. It is a high-tech enterprise in Hainan Province and a provincial key leading enterprise in agricultural industrialization. In order to better help Changjiang Guangling Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. to develop “hard technology“, the tax department of Changjiang, after visiting and investigating the situation of enterprises many times in the early stage, summarized and sorted out a number of tax policies such as supporting “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” and encouraging the development of high-tech industries. Take the initiative to judge the conditions that the enterprise meets, and send a “tax aid team” to the enterprise to provide one-on-one policy guidance.

The staff came to the door to promote tax knowledge.Photo provided by the Taxation Bureau of Changjiang Li Autonomous County, State Administration of Taxation

“The tax department will come to our company regularly to explain the preferential tax policies related to agriculture. Under their guidance, we have enjoyed a tax reduction of 980,000 yuan this year. We use the saved funds to replace the original cold storage The warehouse has been upgraded and transformed into 8 healing warehouses, and 3 of them have been put into use. It can be said that the development of our company is inseparable from the support of the national tax preferential policies and the efficient guidance of the taxation department. “Chang Jiang Sun Tong, deputy general manager of Guangling Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. said sincerely.

Tax incentives help light up the “edamame” economy

In recent years, Changjiang has given full play to its resource advantages, attracted a group of experienced and technical talents to take root in Changjiang, vigorously developed tropical characteristic and efficient agriculture, and promoted the revitalization of rural industries. Yan Hede, chairman of Hainan Oland Agricultural Hi-Tech Development Co., Ltd., is a typical representative.

Hainan Olande Agricultural Hi-Tech Development Co., Ltd. is a modern agricultural company mainly engaged in soybean planting and hybrid rice seed production. Since 2017, the company has adhered to the development concept of “we plant when you are barren, and we help you when you plant”. In Shanzhugou Village, Qingkan Village, Yaying Village and other villages in Changjiang, the company has carried out “slope-to-field” land consolidation of more than 3,000 mu. Adopt a variety of business models such as “company + professional households + farmers” and “capital + technology + sales” order cooperation, guide and mobilize more than 300 surrounding farmers to follow the company to plant edamame and rice breeding of more than 10,000 mu, and use practical actions to promote employment of farmers get rich.

This year is the tenth year that the tax department has continued to carry out the “Spring Breeze Action for Convenience of Tax Handling”. Over the past ten years, the Changjiang tax department has always insisted on combining the characteristics of local industrial development, continued to provide fine services, publicized and implemented preferential tax and fee policies to support rural revitalization, and continued to promote the development of agricultural modernization. During the 19 years in Changjiang, where he studied the breeding of southern varieties and the planting of edamame, Yan Hede can be said to be a witness and person who has personally experienced the ten-year “Spring Breeze Action of Facilitating Taxation for the People” by the taxation department.

“From the tax registration at the start of the business, the receipt of invoices to the subsequent policy publicity and declaration guidance, the tax department has made no omissions, helping us to enjoy various preferential tax policies accurately. In the first quarter of this year, under the guidance of the tax department, we The enterprise has enjoyed a tax reduction of nearly 2.43 million yuan, which has greatly enhanced our confidence in development!” Yan Hede said with emotion.

In the next step, the Changjiang Li Autonomous County Taxation Bureau of the State Administration of Taxation will continue to base itself on local characteristic industrial resources, focus on building a “new tax and fee service system” for agriculture-related enterprises, and accurately implement the tax and fee reduction policies for agriculture-related enterprises, so as to accelerate the construction of agricultural modernization in Changjiang. tax momentum. (He Ping, Changjiang Taxation)











Original Title: Changjiang Taxation: Tax Benefits Boost the Development of Agricultural Modernization

Responsible editor: Chen Qianrou