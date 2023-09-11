Changli County in Qinhuangdao City Celebrates 39th Teachers’ Day and Hosts Education Conference

Changli County, located in Qinhuangdao City, recently celebrated the 39th Teachers’ Day and held a county-wide education work conference. The event was reported by various news agencies such as Hebei News Network, Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily Online, and cctv.com.

In a news article by Hebei News Network titled “Changli County, Qinhuangdao City celebrated the 39th Teachers’ Day and held a county-wide education work conference,” the focus was on the celebration of Teachers’ Day and the importance of education in the county. The article highlighted the various activities and events that took place to honor the teachers in the county. It also mentioned the education work conference, where educators gathered to discuss and plan for future educational initiatives in the region.

Xinhua News Agency shared a picture and text story titled “Teachers’ Day, comprehend the General Secretary’s sentiments of respecting teachers and valuing education.” The article emphasized the significance of Teachers’ Day and the importance of understanding President Xi Jinping’s views on respecting teachers and valuing education. It highlighted how the celebrations on Teachers’ Day provided an opportunity to reflect on these sentiments.

People’s Daily Online published an article titled “Working hard with love in mind (deep focus)–News reports” which focused on the efforts of educators in promoting education with love and dedication. The article underscored the commitment and hard work of teachers in their mission to educate and inspire students.

In a report by cctv.com, it was mentioned that President Xi Jinping sent a letter to representatives of outstanding teachers across the country. The letter emphasized the need to vigorously promote the spirit of educators and make significant contributions to the nation’s development. President Xi extended holiday greetings and sincere blessings to teachers and education workers nationwide. The article also highlighted the attendance of Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang at the National Outstanding Teachers Representative symposium and speech.

Overall, these news articles showcased the celebrations of Teachers’ Day in Changli County and Qinhuangdao City, and the significance of teachers and education in society. The reports emphasized the importance of valuing and respecting teachers, as well as the dedication and hard work of educators in shaping the future generation.

