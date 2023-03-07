Home News Changnyeong-gun, a healthy care playground for elementary school students in Yueo, Docheon, and Goam :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

by admin
Child obesity prevention physical activity and nutrition education

[창녕=뉴시스] Reporter Ahn Ji-yul = Changnyeong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, announced on the 7th that it would operate a healthy childcare playground as part of a child obesity prevention project targeting students from three elementary schools in its jurisdiction.

The Healthy Care Playground provides a play-type physical activity program, a play-type nutrition experience program such as taste experience and food making, and obesity measurement and health habit evaluation for first- and second-grade children using elementary care classes. A lifestyle-building program.

A total of three elementary schools, Yueo Elementary School, Docheon Elementary School, and Goam Elementary School, were selected for this year’s project. From March to December, a total of 32-week programs are operated, including 16 weeks of nutrition education and 16 weeks of physical activity education.

As child obesity is on the rise after COVID-19, the county plans to actively operate a child obesity prevention project. Last year, the project was implemented for Yeongsan Elementary School and local children’s centers.

A military official said, “Childhood obesity during growth is highly likely to lead to adult obesity, so attention and education on child obesity is necessary.”

