Source title: 2 newly infected persons in Changping are judged to be in close contact with 82 people to delineate medium and high risk areas

China News Service, Beijing News, August 15 (Reporter Chen Hang) Bai Lin, deputy head of the Changping District People’s Government of Beijing, said at a press conference on the epidemic prevention and control work on the 15th that from 0:00 to 15:00 on August 15, Changping There are 2 new confirmed cases in the district, all of whom have entered Beijing from other provinces, and have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and diagnosis and treatment. Bai Lin introduced that so far, a total of 72 close contacts, 10 sub-close contacts, and 666 high-risk personnel have been determined, and all control measures have been implemented. The No. 1 Building of the Rongwei Future Community, where the confirmed cases are temporarily borrowed, is designated as a high-risk area, and the No. 2, 3, and 4 buildings of the Rongwei Future Community are designated as medium-risk areas. The above building environments have completed point sampling The results of environmental sampling in the public areas of the community were all negative. According to the report, the new case 1 worked in another province and came to Beijing for medical treatment on August 12. On August 13, he temporarily lived in Building 1, Rongweilai Community, Beiqijia Town, Changping District. On August 10 and 11 The nucleic acid test results on the 12th were all negative. New case 2 is a co-resident of confirmed case 1. The details of the new risk points involving Changping District are as follows: On the afternoon of August 13: North Qijia Town Rongyi Future Community August 14th: 9:50—10:10 Nucleic acid testing point in Jinze New Century Mall, Beiqijia Town 10:40—11:00 Xishuiyuan Farmers Market on the south side of Berlin Online Community, Beiqijia Town, during the period from 10:46—10:51, go to the Dasha Fried Chestnut Shop outside the market for shopping Bai Lin reminds that for those who have the same time and space with the above-mentioned risk points, and those who receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure, please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately, and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Regarding the development of the epidemic prevention and control work in Changping District, Bai Lin introduced that, firstly, the risk personnel should be managed and controlled quickly and carefully. Adhere to fast control, immediately activate the eight-hour emergency response mechanism, and immediately carry out related work such as control, flow adjustment, transfer, and isolation. Up to now, a total of 72 close contacts, 10 sub-close contacts, and 666 high-risk personnel have been determined. All control measures have been implemented, and information on risk personnel and locations in other areas has been spread. The second is to strictly investigate and control risk points. The No. 1 Building of the Rongwei Future Community, where the confirmed cases are temporarily borrowed, is designated as a high-risk area, and the No. 2, 3, and 4 buildings of the Rongwei Future Community are designated as medium-risk areas. The above building environments have completed point sampling The results of environmental sampling in the public areas of the community were all negative. The Xishuiyuan farmers market visited by the confirmed cases has been temporarily controlled, and the merchants and visitors have implemented corresponding control measures. The third is to scientifically and precisely strengthen social prevention and control. Nucleic acid screening has been intensified, and nucleic acid testing is being carried out in 4 villages and 15 communities in the east of Qixing Road and the north of Huinan Road around the place where the confirmed cases live. Conscientiously implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, consolidate the “four parties’ responsibilities”, maintain normal nucleic acid screening, and consolidate the basic work of epidemic prevention such as code scanning, temperature measurement, and inspection. Adhere to “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, strictly control the epidemic prevention when entering and returning to Beijing, increase the propaganda and guidance of self-reporting and self-examination of key risk personnel after entering and returning to Beijing, and urge residents to implement the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control. Bai Lin said that it is currently in the summer vacation, and there is a large flow of people. The general public is requested to continue to improve their awareness of prevention and control, do not go to areas with epidemics, and conduct health monitoring, nucleic acid testing and "double reporting" after entering and returning to Beijing. If fever occurs , fatigue, dry cough, sore throat and other symptoms, please report immediately and cooperate with corresponding control measures. Bai Lin said that in the next step, Changping District will always adhere to the general policy of "dynamic clearing" and the general strategy of "preventing imports from outside and preventing rebound from inside", implement the requirements of "three overnights", and block the chain of epidemic transmission at the fastest speed , to protect the safety and health of the people.

