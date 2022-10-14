According to the “Notice”,From now on, families who meet the following conditions can apply for the three-child childcare subsidy:Both husband and wife are registered in Changsha City (including one of the husband and wife is a person with permanent residence in Changsha City, and the other is an active-duty soldier without household registration), and the third child or above will be legally born after the “Work Plan” document is issued on July 30, 2022. family. The number of children is calculated according to the number of children the husband and wife have together. The following circumstances are not included in the number of children: children born to a remarried couple before their remarriage; children adopted by a couple; children who are deceased or missing and declared dead through legal procedures; children born to someone other than the spouse during the marriage.

Eligible families can declare after giving birth,If the child is not declared in the year of birth, in principle, the child can apply for a reissue within 3 years of age. Both husband and wife fill in the “Changsha City Three-Child Parenting Subsidy Declaration Form” to apply to the village (neighborhood) committee where the husband’s household registration is located. If the husband and wife are divorced or one of the husband and wife dies at the time of application, an application shall be made to the village (neighborhood) committee where the child’s guardian’s household registration is located.

The following information must be provided when applying:Hukou book of both husband and wife and their children (if one of the husband and wife has died and the household has been cancelled, the death certificate, original household registration information and ID number must be provided. One of the husband and wife is a person with household registration in Changsha City, and the other is an active military soldier without household registration. Military ID or Soldier ID and proof of marriage and childbirth issued by the army); Marriage certificate of both husband and wife (if the husband and wife are divorced at the time of declaration, a divorce agreement or divorce judgment must be provided); Birth medicine for the third child and above legally born Proof; the birth service registration receipt (birth certificate) for the third child or more legally born. All the above documents need to be checked in the original and a copy should be provided at the time of review. The township (street) handling personnel will sign the original to confirm that the original is consistent with the copy, and then return the original to the applicant. All districts and counties (cities) will compile and distribute the list according to work requirements, and after verification by the Municipal Health and Health Commission, apply to the Municipal Finance Bureau for the allocation of municipal funds. All districts and counties (cities) will distribute the three-child childcare subsidy to the one-card personal account before the end of the year.