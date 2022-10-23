Home News Changsha found a case of Mumbai-like blood type B with a probability of only one in 100,000 – People – cnBeta.COM
Changsha found a case of Mumbai-like blood type B with a probability of only one in 100,000 – People – cnBeta.COM

Everyone is familiar with “panda blood”. It refers to Rh negative blood. It is also called “panda blood” because it is extremely rare. However, have you heard of “dinosaur blood”, which is rarer than “panda blood”? According to reports, recently, the laboratory department of the Fourth Hospital of Changsha City found a case of Mumbai-like blood type.This blood type is rarer than panda bloodIt’s called “Dinosaur Blood”.

This blood type was first discovered in Mumbai, India in 1952, and is extremely rare in China.The proportion of people with this blood type in the country is only 1 in 100,000.There are only hundreds of cases in the country.

Not long ago, a pregnant mother visited a hospital in Changsha. During the diagnosis and treatment, the doctor found that the pregnant woman’s ABO blood type,Positive and negative stereotypes do not match, positive stereotypes show O-type characteristics, reverse stereotypes show B-type characteristics, anti-screening positive and self-negative.

The abnormal result aroused the vigilance of the doctor, so after the use of anti-H, saline anti-screening method, absorption and dispersion test micro-column gel method, test tube method and other related blood type serological experiments, it was initially considered to be Bombay-like blood type.

It is understood that in order to ensure the accuracy, the doctor carried out a blood type gene test for him. According to the results,The serology is Mumbai-like type B, and the FUT-1 gene sequencing results are in line with FUT1*01W.37 (weak expression of H antigen) published by ISBT International Society for Blood Transfusion.The sequencing result is shown as FUT1*01W.37//FUT1*01W.37.

The ABO gene sequencing results were in line with B101/O02 published by ISBT International Society for Blood Transfusion. The patient’s gene expresses normal B-glycosyltransferase activity, excluding ABO-glycosyltransferase gene variants leading to ABO subtypes.

