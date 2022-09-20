Changsha City held a special press conference on building a highland for reform and opening up in the inland area——

The average annual growth of foreign trade import and export volume is nearly 20%

Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Zhang Yijia Tang Lu

The average annual growth of Changsha’s foreign trade import and export volume is nearly 20%; in 2021, the actual utilization of foreign capital will rank first in the central region; in 2021, the total retail sales of social consumer goods will exceed 500 billion yuan…

On September 19, Changsha City held a special press conference on “Building a Highland for Reform and Opening-up in Inland Areas” of the “Changsha Extraordinary Decade” series.

Strong opening up, the actual utilization of foreign capital in 2021 will be 2.007 billion US dollars, ranking first in the central region

In the past ten years, the import and export volume of Changsha’s trade in goods has increased from 54.88 billion yuan in 2012 to 278.03 billion yuan in 2021, with an average annual increase of nearly 20%.

Changsha has introduced foreign capital from small to large, projects from few to many, and diversified industrial fields. In 2021, the actual utilization of foreign capital is 2.007 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 88.1%, accounting for 83.1% of the province’s total, ranking first in the central region. Up to now, Changsha has attracted 180 “Fortune 500” companies to settle down, and 4822 outdoor capital market players such as Germany’s BASF and Japan’s Aeon Technology have invested in Changsha.

Today, Changsha’s economic and trade “circle of friends” covers more than 200 countries and regions in the world. In 2021, the city’s actual foreign investment will be 1.465 billion US dollars, accounting for more than 90% of the province, ranking first in the central provincial capital.

Build a platform, and form 80 institutional innovation achievements in the Changsha area of ​​the free trade zone

“Test the system for the country, seek development for the locality, and increase the well-being of the people”, since its listing in September 2020, the Changsha Free Trade Zone has formed a total of 80 institutional innovation achievements, 33 of which have been selected as the first provincial-level institutional innovation achievements, and 16 It is intended to replicate and promote the experience at the provincial level. In the “2021-2022 China Pilot Free Trade Zone Institutional Innovation Index”, the Changsha area ranked 27th among the 67 free trade areas in the country, and was selected as the “2022 Top Ten Parks for High-quality Development, Reform and Innovation”.

The number of open platforms in Changsha ranks in the forefront of the capital cities in the central and western regions. At present, Changsha has 6 designated ports and 7 major national foreign trade transformation and upgrading bases. Huanghua Comprehensive Bonded Zone and Jinxia Bonded Logistics Center, two special customs supervision zones, account for nearly one third of the city’s import and export volume.

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be permanently settled in Changsha. The China-Africa economic and trade in-depth cooperation pilot area and the China-Africa cross-border RMB center are steadily moving forward. In 2021, Changsha’s total import and export value to Africa will be 14.36 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 78.7%.

Major exhibition platforms were cultivated and expanded. A number of industry exhibitions with brand influence, such as the Internet Yuelu Summit and the Boao Forum for Asia Economic Security Conference, were successfully held, sending the voice of Changsha to the world.

Expanding the channel, the China-Europe freight train ranks first in the country for three consecutive years

In the past ten years, Changsha has continued to expand open channels, and its international logistics network has been deployed globally.

Huanghua Airport has entered the “double-runway and double-terminal era”, realizing direct flights from five continents and ranking first in passenger throughput in central China.

Nearly 20 international freight routes have been operated in Changsha. The air freight network covers five continents, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America. Air freight and mail have achieved rapid growth. In 2021, the international cargo and mail throughput will be 91,700 tons, an increase of 20.72%.

Actively integrated into the national “Belt and Road” initiative, the China Railway Express (Changsha) has been ranked first in the country for three consecutive years. There are more than 10 normal operation lines, and the logistics network covers nearly 100 cities in 24 countries.

Excellent environment, become more and more people’s “poetry and distance”

Over the past ten years, Changsha has tempered itself and proactively benchmarked against a world-class business environment.

Fully implement the pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list management model, vigorously promote the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”, and strive to promote the implementation of reforms such as “one thing at a time”, “single window”, and customs clearance integration; the country’s first “three-window integration” First, to ensure that foreigners invest and start businesses in Changsha; successively introduced a series of policies such as “1+7” and “22 Talent Policies” for an open economy, and established a special fund pool for the development of an open economy. A total of 4 billion yuan has been allocated for support in the past three years.

The image of an open city is getting brighter. Changsha was selected as the “Media Art Capital” and “East Asian Culture Capital” in the world, and was awarded the honors of “China‘s Most Internationally Competitive City for Foreign Investment”, “China‘s Top Ten Most Satisfactory Cities for Foreign Investment” and “China‘s Investment Hotspot City”. Dare to be the first, open and inclusive, innovative and energetic, Changsha has become a “poetry and a distant place” for more and more people. In the past 10 years, the population has increased by more than 3 million, and the total number of talents in the city has reached 2.8 million. “The Most Attractive City for Talents” in the top ten in the country and the first in the central region.