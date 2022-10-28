Changsha grabbed the sky and carried out artificial rain enhancement all night long

Whoosh – bang the sky lays down a cloud made of rain

Changsha Evening News, October 27th (all-media reporter Zhang Yangzi correspondent Wang Jinhua) “It’s really raining in Changsha, happy!” “After a long drought, my family’s plants and trees are in good spirits”…On the 27th, the social network of Changsha people, Rain has become a hot topic. After a long dry weather, it finally rained in Changsha. This wave of rain can be described as “rain and dew”. The reporter learned from the meteorological department that 95% of the city’s meteorological sites generally rained light rain.

When a long drought meets nectar, it depends not only on the weather, but also on manpower. The reporter learned from the Municipal Meteorological Bureau that from the evening of the 26th to 11:00 on the 27th, a total of 26 rounds of artificial rainfall were carried out in the city, and 33 flame bars were set off in two rounds through the artificial rainfall-enhancing flame furnace. How exactly does artificial precipitation affect the weather? How long will the dry weather last? The reporter interviewed the meteorological department.

Artificial rain increase, capture the “cloud made of rain” in the sky all night

“Bang”, “Bang”, “Bang”…On the 27th, artificial rain-enhancing rockets were fired into the night sky: the Changsha Lotus Base operation point at 3:56, and the Beishan Gaocang operation point in Changsha County at 4:9 , at 4:36 at the Changsha vault operation point, at 4:55 at the Liuyang ancient port operation point, at 7:14 at the Wangchengqiaoyi operation point, at 8:16 at the Ningxiang Huilongpu operation point, and at the Ningxiang Hengshi flame furnace The operation points have been successively put into artificial rain enhancement operations.

“There were no operating conditions before, but today I finally got the chance.” At the Bailuopu operation site in Changsha, with the artificial rain-enhancing cannonballs rushing into the sky, the “beaten” rain not only made the nearby farmers who have been waiting for rain happy for a long time , but also to the relief of artificial precipitation operators. “Artificial rain enhancement requires three conditions. First, the thickness of the cloud layer must be two to three kilometers. Second, the water vapor in the clouds must be abundant. Third, there must be an updraft. After the conditions are met, the rocket can only be launched after the approval of the air traffic control. Rain bombs.” According to the operator, if you want to “borrow water” from the sky, you must seize the opportunity.

According to the weather forecast, the cold air affected Changsha on the evening of the 26th. In order to seize the favorable weather situation, from the evening of the 26th to 11:00 on the 27th, the Changsha Meteorological Bureau organized an artificial weather modification operation team in Yuelu District, Kaifu District, Yuhua District, Wangcheng District, Changsha County, Liuyang City, and Ningxiang City carried out 26 rounds of ground rocket rain enhancement operations, and fired 33 flame bars in two rounds through artificial rain enhancement flame furnaces.

“This cold air process is mainly concentrated at night, and the cloud systems that can be manually operated are relatively scattered, so the artificial rain enhancement operators choose to stay overnight and advance in an orderly manner.” Huang Yuting, executive deputy director of the Changsha People’s Shadow Office, introduced that Changsha has established a total of 45 artificial precipitation enhancement operation sites have been established, with 17 artificial precipitation enhancement teams on standby 24 hours a day; Ningxiang has also added 5 silver iodide emission furnaces in the western mountainous area.

The sound of cannons and rain fell, and this wave of artificial rain-enhancing operations had a remarkable effect. According to data from the meteorological department, 265 sites in the city received light rain, with an average rainfall of 4.1 mm, of which 7 sites were larger than 10 mm and 90 sites were larger than 5 mm, accounting for 95% of the city’s sites. Under the combined influence of natural precipitation and artificial precipitation, the fire danger level of forest weather was effectively alleviated, and agricultural water was transported.

Changsha has reached the level of meteorological drought and extreme drought





Graphics / Wang Bin

Since July, Changsha has been affected by extreme high temperature and dry weather, and the situation of drought relief and forest fire prevention and fire fighting has been severe. As the first line of defense for disaster prevention and mitigation, the meteorological department gives full play to the role of “clairvoyant” and “sunwind ear”, closely monitors weather changes, deploys in advance, and arranges shadow operators to be on duty 24 hours a day.

How are you doing this year? Monitoring data from the Provincial Climate Center shows that as of October 24, 122 counties and cities in the province have maintained a level of severe drought or above, and the area of ​​severe drought accounts for 100% of the province; 107 counties and cities in the province are at the extreme drought level. The area accounts for 95.0% of the whole province. From July 21 to October 24, the regional drought process in Hunan has lasted for 96 days, with an average affected area of ​​160,000 square kilometers. .

Data from the Changsha Meteorological Department shows that from August 1 to October 26, the average rainfall in Changsha was 17.2 mm, which was 93% less than the same period of normal years, and the total evaporation was 485.8 mm. As of October 25, Hunan’s Xiangjiang New District, Liuyang City, Ningxiang City, and Wangcheng District were rated as meteorological drought and extreme drought, and the rest of the regions were rated as meteorological drought and severe drought. At present, Ningxiang City has severe hydrological drought, and other areas have moderate hydrological drought.

Looking at the whole country, Hunan is also one of the regions with the most severe meteorological drought. Almost the whole province has experienced severe or extremely drought, which is the worst meteorological drought since 1961. Why is the drought so severe this year? According to Zhang Juan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, the main reason is that this year’s subtropical high pressure is unusually strong and stubborn, resulting in high temperatures and low precipitation in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and the continued development of meteorological droughts. In addition, few typhoons have landed on my country since this summer. There has been no effective rainfall in Hunan since September. At the same time, the subtropical high pressure is still strong, resulting in continued drought in Jiangnan and other places.

Quenching your thirst for a short time, the precipitation will still be low in the next week

According to the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Department, from the 27th to the 29th, affected by the cold air, there will be light to moderate rain in Changsha; from the 30th, the temperature will rise, and it will be cloudy or sunny. Before the 29th, there are still good opportunities for artificial precipitation in Changsha. The Municipal Meteorological Bureau will also pay close attention to weather changes, carry out artificial precipitation in a timely manner, and go all out to provide strong technical support and meteorological support for drought relief and forest fire prevention. Serve.

The province will continue to carry out artificial rain enhancement operations. Data from the Provincial Weather Modification Leading Group Office shows that the meteorological department is currently catching favorable weather and actively carrying out artificial rain enhancement operations. From 16:00 on October 26th to 16:00 on the 27th, 71 counties (cities, districts) in 13 cities and prefectures in the province carried out 222 artificial rain enhancement operations on ground artillery, rockets and smoke stoves. Preliminary estimates are that this artificial precipitation operation has increased the accumulated precipitation by about 111 million cubic meters, adding valuable water resources for drought resistance.

Although this round of precipitation did not last long, it was conducive to alleviating the drought in Hunan. According to the forecast of the Provincial Climate Center, the precipitation in Hunan from the late autumn to winter will still be less than normal, the possibility of forming three consecutive droughts in summer, autumn and winter is high, and the drought situation is still quite severe. Statistics from the city’s meteorological department show that it is expected to rain and then clear in the next week, with less precipitation.

Meteorological experts said that for citizens, they should also be mentally prepared for long-term droughts and extreme droughts, but they should not be too anxious. From an individual point of view, special attention should be paid to saving water and electricity. Later this week, the city’s forest fire danger meteorological level is high, and special attention should be paid to the control of fire sources to prevent forest fires.

Source: Changsha Evening News