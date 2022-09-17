[Epoch Times, September 17, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Li Jing and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) On September 16, a major fire broke out in the China Telecom Building in Changsha, Hunan Province. The tallest building in Hunan is affiliated to the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Provincial Supervision Department. A source disclosed that the cause of the fire was an “explosion in the computer room.” The middle and lower floors of the building are China Telecom’s office buildings, and “the upper floors are where the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection handles cases and places people under house arrest.”

China Telecom said that “communication has not been interrupted” and was slapped in the face by citizens

At around 15:30 on September 16, the outer wall of the Hehuayuan Telecom Building of China Telecom Hunan Company caught fire, and the 218-meter building burned violently. According to a video posted on the Internet, thick smoke was billowing from the scene, and some items with fire were falling.

China Telecom official Weibo announced that at 16:30 pm today (16th), the open fire in the second communication building in Changsha had been extinguished, no casualties were found, and communications were not interrupted.

But Changsha resident Zhao Jun (pseudonym) told The Epoch Times: “When the fire broke out, my friend’s cell phone and I lost signal. The government kept ‘refuting rumors’ that the communication was not interrupted. In fact, China Telecom’s landline and mobile phones were interrupted.”

Ms. Yang also said: “One of my friends can’t use China Telecom’s electronic payment normally. Another friend who is out of town uses a mobile phone number of China Telecom’s Hunan section. She also said that she can’t make calls, send and receive text messages, and can’t access the Internet. already.”

“On the evening of the 16th, I was at the subway station of Changsha Railway Station Line 3, which is one kilometer away from the China Telecom Building. I saw many people queuing. Because their mobile phone operators are all from China Telecom, they cannot show their health by scanning the QR code. The code and the traffic code entered the subway and took the train.” Ms. Yang said.

At the time of the incident, the mobile phone store on the first floor of the telecom building was still open. Xiaoli, a staff member who witnessed this scene, told Lu Media that the fire probably started from the outside on the fourth and fifth floors. The details were not very clear. They escaped about ten times. In minutes, the fire reached the upper floors of the building, and it burned too fiercely.

According to public information, the Hehuayuan China Telecom Building, where the fire broke out, is located in the Hehuayuan Development Zone, Furong District, Changsha City. It was once called “the tallest building in Hunan” with a height of 218 meters. The telecommunications room in the building is connected to the main line of Hunan. One of the entry points, the computer room has a 25G optical fiber direct CHINANET backbone network, a fully redundant network structure, and a gigabit firewall. The building has 22 floors, with a total of 238 presidential suites, executive suites, deluxe single rooms, standard double rooms and ordinary rooms (sets).

In addition, the Lotus Garden China Telecom Building is affiliated to the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Provincial Supervision Department. A source disclosed that the cause of the fire was an “explosion in the computer room”. “The Heyuan Garden Building, the middle and lower floors are the provincial China Telecom office buildings, and the upper floors are the places where the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection handles cases and places people under house arrest.”

On the eve of the fire, China Telecom fire maintenance project bidding

It is worth noting that the Hunan Branch of China Telecom Co., Ltd. issued the “2022 Heyuan Garden Compound Second Long-distance Telecom Hub Building Fire Protection Maintenance Project – Fire Alarm and Smoke Prevention and Exhaust System Bidding Announcement”, which mentioned that, The Heyuan Garden Telecom Building is composed of the hub building and the east and west annex buildings. It is a super high-rise building. “At present, the fire protection equipment of the Heyuan Garden Building is running over a period of time, some of the equipment does not meet the current national standards, and the fire alarm system and smoke prevention and exhaust system are still relatively poor. a major safety hazard.” The estimated total amount of the project is approximately RMB 4.4096 million (tax included).

Some firefighters said in an interview with Lu Media that in a 100-meter-high high-rise building, the smoke can spread to the top floor along the vertical pipe well in only half a minute, and the speed is about 10 in the horizontal direction. times more. Therefore, once a fire occurs in a skyscraper, a strong “chimney effect” is easily formed, and it will be very difficult for people to evacuate, escape, and extinguish the fire.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#