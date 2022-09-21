The total economic volume exceeds one trillion yuan, the permanent population exceeds 10 million, and more than one-third of the world‘s top 500 companies have invested in Changsha. It has been rated as the happiest city in China for 14 consecutive years… On September 20, “Changsha· A special press conference on promoting high-quality economic development for an extraordinary decade was held.

In the past ten years, Changsha’s economy has entered a high-quality development track in an all-round way, and various undertakings have achieved historic achievements. Changsha’s global influence, national competitiveness, regional leadership, and provincial radiation have been significantly improved.

Stronger strength: “Four Centers” have distinctive features

Over the past ten years, Changsha has focused on building an important national advanced manufacturing center, a national science and technology innovation center, an international cultural and creative center, and a national comprehensive transportation hub center, seizing the commanding heights of the “three intelligences and one core” industrial development, and building a “1+2″ ​​with outstanding advantages and distinctive features. +N” advanced manufacturing cluster, continue to strengthen the endogenous driving force for economic growth, construction machinery is moving towards a world-class industrial cluster, intelligent networked vehicles maintain a leading trend, and advanced computing and advanced energy storage materials are accelerating their rise.

The total economic volume has exceeded one trillion yuan, the local general public budget revenue has exceeded 100 billion yuan, and the permanent population has exceeded 10 million. The comprehensive strength has leaped to a new level. The GDP of Changsha has increased from 639.991 billion yuan in 2012 to 1,327.070 billion yuan in 2021, surpassing 7 steps of 100 billion yuan, ranking sixth among provincial capital cities in the country. Changsha County, Liuyang City, and Ningxiang City ranked 3rd, 8th and 15th among the top 100 counties in the country, respectively. Furong District, Tianxin District, Yuelu District, Kaifu District, Yuhua District, and Wangcheng District all entered the national urban area. Top 100 economy.

Technological innovation has become a new engine. Changsha’s development is driven by technological innovation. The number of national-level intelligent manufacturing demonstration factories ranks first in the country. The total digital economy is nearly 400 billion yuan, ranking 12th among the top 100 cities with digital economy. The number of innovation platforms has increased from more than 300 ten years ago to more than 1,500, and the number of high-tech enterprises has increased from 825 ten years ago to 5,218. The innovation capability has jumped to the eighth place in the national innovative city.

Urban-rural integration presents a new atmosphere. Changsha is guided by regional coordination and the “Double Five” project, and optimizes the city’s functional layout around “one river, two banks, and cross-river development”. Era”, the subway has entered the “Internet era”, the power grid has entered the “Ultra High Voltage Era”, and the development pattern of super-large cities has been further expanded.

New breakthroughs have been made in regional cooperation. The Chang-Zhu-Tan metropolitan area has become the fourth metropolitan area officially approved by the state, taking important steps towards building an important national growth pole. Deeply integrate into the development of the urban agglomeration in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, actively connect with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and comprehensively promote regional cooperation between Hunan and Jiangxi.

Greater charm: more than 1.5 million market entities

In the past ten years, Changsha’s total import and export volume has increased from 54.88 billion yuan in 2012 to 278.03 billion yuan in 2021, with an average annual increase of nearly 20%; trading partners are located in 227 countries and regions around the world, China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, Boao Economic and Security Conference. Waiting for the international event to settle down.

Changsha further promotes the reform of “delegating power, delegating power, regulating services”, accelerating the “five-chain integration” of industrial chain, innovation chain, talent chain, capital chain, and supply chain, and continuously optimizing the business environment. In the last round of the national business environment evaluation, 7 indicators were rated as national benchmarks, making it one of the cities with the fastest improvement in ease of doing business. one.

Changsha has continuously consolidated the results of the reform of “decentralization, management and services” by promoting the standardization, standardization and facilitation of government services. The power can be “delegated to all”, and 628 items of administrative power at the city level are delegated to districts, counties (cities) and parks, and the pilot reform of administrative licensing rights is relatively centralized. The chain closed-loop management authority injects stronger momentum into development; the process is “simplified if it can be simplified”, and more than 400 government services “one thing at a time” have benefited more than 18.5 million person-times. Easy-to-operate nearby has become the new normal in Changsha’s government services; speed up the construction of “undocumented cities”, carefully create a “15-minute government service circle”, integrate and upgrade the 12345 hotline to become the “general customer service” of the city’s government affairs services, and a better government service environment has become a service Ensuring the entry point of economic and social development.

Changsha has introduced pragmatic “hard measures” to create an optimal “soft environment”. As of August this year, the total number of market entities reached 1.503 million, an increase of 2.2 times compared with the 465,000 at the end of 2012. Especially in the first eight months of this year, 230,000 new market entities were established, and the incremental growth rate ranked second in the central provincial capital cities.

Higher quality: more than 2.8 million innovative talents gather in Changsha

In recent years, Changsha’s listed companies have achieved both “quality” and “quantity”. As of September 15, Changsha has a total of 83 A-share listed companies (including 3 companies that have passed the conference), ranking first in the central provincial capital and fifth in the national provincial capital.

Changsha has been rated as the happiest city in China for 14 consecutive years; the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents has doubled from 30,288 yuan and 15,057 yuan in 2012 to 62,145 yuan and 38,195 yuan respectively.

Changsha firmly establishes the development concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, vigorously optimizes the industrial structure, energy structure, and transportation structure, and supports an average annual economic growth of 7.8% with an average annual energy consumption growth rate of 3.0%. Continue to promote the defense of blue sky, clear water and pure land. The air quality rate will increase from 53.7% in 2013 to 83.3% in 2021. The water quality rate of “one river and six rivers” will reach 100%, and the forest coverage rate will reach 55%, ranking among the provincial capitals in the country. The city’s top three.

The happy Changsha, which is suitable for living, working and traveling, has become one of the cities with the largest net inflow of population and the strongest talent attraction in China in recent years, attracting more than 2.8 million innovative talents of various types to gather in Changsha. The large-scale inflow of talents is Future development provides a steady stream of stamina. (Reporter Zhang Yijia)

(Editors: Li Shujing, Luo Shuai)

