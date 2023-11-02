Changsha’s GDP Grows by 4.6% in the First Three Quarters

Changsha’s GDP in the first three quarters was 1,067.379 billion yuan, marking a 4.6% year-on-year growth and indicating stable and improved economic performance in the city. The Changsha Municipal Bureau of Statistics reported this data on November 1st.

During January to September, the primary industry achieved an added value of 30.030 billion yuan, a growth of 3.9%. The secondary industry experienced a significant increase with an added value of 410.027 billion yuan, showing a growth rate of 5.6%. Likewise, the tertiary industry reached an added value of 627.321 billion yuan, representing a 3.9% increase.

The city’s total retail sales of consumer goods also exhibited positive trends, reaching 396.288 billion yuan, a 4.7% year-on-year increase. The wholesale industry reported retail sales of 46.413 billion yuan, marking a growth of 4.7%. Furthermore, the retail industry achieved retail sales of 312.119 billion yuan, indicating a 4.2% increase. The accommodation and catering industries also contributed to the upward trend with retail sales of 4.032 billion yuan and 33.724 billion yuan respectively, reflecting growth rates of 8.3% and 8.6%.

Changsha’s industrial added value above designated size demonstrated a 6.8% year-on-year increase during the first three quarters.

The deposit balance of the city’s financial institutions reached 3,055.356 billion yuan by the end of September, an increase of 267.1 billion yuan compared to the beginning of the year. Similarly, the loan balance of financial institutions stood at 3,271.738 billion yuan, reporting a growth of 264.580 billion yuan since the start of the year.

Agricultural production remained stable, indicating a 4.1% increase in the city’s total agricultural output value during the first three quarters. The industrial industry experienced growth across various sectors, with the output value of 14 industries in large-scale industrial categories increasing by 4 and 9 compared to the first half of the year. Notably, the automobile manufacturing industry, tobacco products industry, and electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry significantly contributed to this growth. The construction machinery industry also stabilized and showed improvements. In the service industry, for-profit service organizations experienced a 3.6% increase in operating income from January to August, bolstering the steady rebound.

Investment demand in Changsha has stabilized, with industrial investment increasing by 1.7% and accounting for 45.3% of the city’s overall investment during the first three quarters. High-tech industries experienced investment growth of 5.4%. Consumer demand witnessed steady release, with seven out of the top ten commodity categories achieving growth. Specifically, petroleum, grain, oil, food, and Chinese and Western medicines reported increases of 11.8%, 9.4%, and 6.4% respectively.

The per capita disposable income of Changsha residents demonstrated steady and rapid growth, reaching 47,123 yuan during the first three quarters, reflecting a 4.2% year-on-year increase. Urban residents’ per capita disposable income was 52,537 yuan, while rural residents’ per capita disposable income was 32,088 yuan, displaying growth rates of 3.3% and 6.1% respectively.

These positive economic indicators have been reported by the Changsha Evening News, adding to the optimism surrounding the city’s economic prospects for the future.

