Cultivate the intelligent construction of “Changsha Fleet”

Changsha's intelligent construction industry output value will exceed 300 billion yuan by 2030

“Changsha will take the national intelligent construction pilot city as an opportunity to continuously improve the intelligent construction policy system, cultivate the intelligent construction industry ‘Changsha Fleet’, and make every effort to promote the coordinated development of intelligent construction and construction industrialization. Upgrading is the driving force for transformation, and promotes the innovative development, transformation and upgrading of the construction industry.” On the 9th, Zhang Yuexian, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, said that Changsha will rely on the “Thousand Hundred Ten Projects” action plan to build on the current annual output value of the intelligent construction industry of 130 billion yuan. By 2025, the industrial output value will exceed 200 billion yuan, and by 2030, the industrial output value will exceed 300 billion yuan, and the output value will be doubled.

Q: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint for China‘s future development. What ideas and actions does Changsha take to promote high-quality urban development?

Zhang Yuexian: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is inspiring and encouraging, and it has opened a new journey for us to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. High quality is an important direction of Chinese-style modernization development. High-quality development must be comprehensive and all areas of development, and high-quality development of urban construction is an important part of comprehensive high-quality development. Through a series of actions such as two-wheel drive, digital empowerment, industrial clustering, doubling of output value, and building highland, Changsha has promoted the high-quality development of urban construction in an orderly manner.

——Two-wheel drive, Changsha takes industrial upgrading as the starting point and technological innovation as the driving force, so that intelligent manufacturing and intelligent construction can promote each other, enable two-way empowerment, keep pace with each other, and jointly promote high-quality development;

——Digital empowerment, based on the national thinking of science and technology, Changsha uses digital technology to empower “Made in China” and “Made in China“, integrate the entire industrial chain of design, production and construction, and form a community of destiny chain;

——Industrial cluster, Changsha takes the technical route as the guide, creates the “1+2+N” open development model, promotes the alliance of powerful enterprises, and forms a group of influential intelligent aircraft carrier fleets;

——Double the output value. Relying on the “Thousand Hundred Ten Projects” action plan formulated by Changsha City, on the basis of the current annual output value of the intelligent construction industry of 130 billion yuan, the industrial output value will exceed 200 billion yuan by 2025, and the industrial output value will exceed 300 billion yuan by 2030. Yuan, to achieve double the output value;

——Build a highland. By 2035, Changsha will rely on industrial advantages such as intelligent manufacturing, prefabricated buildings, and computer computing power to build into an intelligent construction industry highland with core competitiveness at home and abroad.

Q: This time, it was successfully selected as a national intelligent construction pilot city. How can Changsha achieve the goals of industrial transformation and upgrading, technological innovation leadership and green and low-carbon development through intelligent construction?

Zhang Yuexian: To achieve the goals of industrial transformation and upgrading, technological innovation and green and low-carbon development through intelligent construction, I think the first is to strengthen confidence and determination. The development of intelligent construction has become a strategic choice to seize the future industrial highland of the new construction industry and intelligent manufacturing industry. Changsha must promote the transformation, upgrading and high-quality development of the construction industry through intelligent construction; promote energy-saving emission reduction, green, low-carbon and high-quality development of construction projects; promote the “two-wheel drive” high-efficiency development of intelligent construction and industrial intelligent manufacturing; promote labor-intensive to artificial intelligence Transforming high-tech development; promoting the transformation of safe production in the construction field to high-quality development of “prosperity through science and technology“; promoting the highly effective development of the “Belt and Road” for the construction of the Hunan Army and the intelligent manufacturing of the Hunan Army.

The second is to promote reform and develop reform. Intelligent construction is a new construction method and a new productivity. The birth of this new productive force inevitably requires the rationalization of production relations, and a comprehensive transformation of the way of thinking and service of government departments, so as to form a “new kinetic energy” that promotes the transformation, upgrading and innovative development of the construction industry. We will “reform and promote” from 7 aspects:

Innovative top-level design. Strongly promoted the coordination of departments, issued a “1+11” work task responsibility list to 25 departments, and formed a policy support system for intelligent construction from fragmented to overall.

Innovative construction management mode. Incorporating the essential manufacturing links of “intelligent construction” into engineering project management, forming an upgrade from EPC to EMPC construction mode, truly realizing the data-driven, Flow through.

Innovative bidding model. To give full play to the key role of production enterprises in prefabricated projects, it is required to include production enterprises as the main body of general contracting bidding for prefabricated projects, organically integrate the manufacturing and construction links, and truly realize the industrialization of construction.

Innovative engineering cost system. Adapt to intelligent construction factory and finished products, creatively propose and organize the implementation of the list pricing to the general contracting integrated pricing method. Fundamentally solve the problem that the traditional pricing method does not match the new requirements of on-site management, cost control, project settlement and intelligent construction.

Innovative supporting service system. Start to compile professional documents such as “Management Measures for Intelligent Construction Engineering Projects” and “Guidelines for Consulting Services in the Whole Process of Intelligent Construction”; train the entire process of intelligent construction consulting service teams to provide more useful and effective on-site application guidance for intelligent construction.

Innovative industrial development chain. A group of “specialized, special and new” and “green building new materials” enterprises will be incorporated into the construction industry chain system, and a group of “little giant” enterprises will be cultivated through policy “combination punches”.

Innovative brand display platform. On the basis of successfully holding five consecutive China (Changsha) International Prefabricated Construction and Engineering Technology Expo, the brand influence of “Construction Expo” has been strengthened and enhanced. On November 25 this year, the 6th Construction Expo will be held in Changsha with the theme of “Green Leads Development, Intelligent Manufacturing and Dreaming of the Future”, focusing on green intelligent construction and building industrialization, and displaying cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements.

Q: In order to successfully complete the pilot task of intelligent construction and form Changsha’s experience, where will Changsha make efforts?

Zhang Yuexian: We will unswervingly grasp the new path to promote the implementation of key links, which is both innovative and realistic. Focusing on the technical characteristics and implementation requirements of intelligent construction, we have formed a “six” work path of strategic and tactical coordination through innovation.

Platform sharing. Using the “metaverse” and industrial Internet thinking, it is innovating to build the country’s first intelligent construction “Dream Building Cloud” platform. Provide digital construction products such as design, production, construction, and procurement; provide technical routes and production factor guarantees through the accumulation of resources on the platform.

Scenario demonstration. Carefully create a number of smart construction application scenarios, such as smart projects, smart construction sites, and smart factories, to form a replicable and popularized Changsha case.

Move the gate forward. Include the relevant requirements of green and intelligent construction into the conditions for land bidding, auction and listing; provide training and disclosure to land-acquisition companies to ensure that development enterprises consciously implement the requirements of green and intelligent construction from the very beginning.

Technical cooperation. Organized cross-industry and cross-field in-depth cooperation between digital design, intelligent production, raw material supply, intelligent operation and maintenance and other enterprises, and successfully created a win-win cooperation model of “Sany Construction + C&D Group”, “Broad Housing + Changfang Real Estate” , to provide a demonstration sample for the integrated development of the industry.

Talent support. Relying on local colleges and universities such as Changsha Institute of Technology, promote school-enterprise cooperation to study intelligent construction professional teaching materials; add intelligent construction engineering management courses; build intelligent construction training bases.

Academician backing. Nie Jianguo Academician Workstation has been established, and five postdoctoral mobile work stations will be set up in the next step to strengthen basic and key core technology research.

