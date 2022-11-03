Changsha’s intelligent networked vehicles lead the way, and smart travel makes citizens’ happiness visible

Sci-fi scenes have become part of life, so cool

This is a self-driving taxi operating in Changsha.Photo by Feng Qiyang, an all-media reporter of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, November 2 (all-media reporter Wu Xinfan) On the 2nd, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Ministry of Public Security, organized the drafting of relevant documents, and planned to carry out pilot work on the access and road traffic of intelligent networked vehicles. In Changsha, the rapid development of the advanced computing industry has driven new breakthroughs in the construction of smart cities, of which the construction of intelligent networked vehicles is the biggest bright spot. From the opening of the National Intelligent Connected Vehicles (Changsha) test area to the only city in the country that has obtained 4 national-level licenses in the field of intelligent connected vehicles, Changsha has taken a step by step, leading the trend of intelligent connected vehicles.

New infrastructure builds industrial base

With the accelerated development of automobiles in the direction of intelligence and networking, automobiles need the support and guarantee of “new infrastructure”. On the other hand, the construction and development of smart cities also need to start with the development of intelligent networked vehicles, improve travel services through rational planning and optimization of urban infrastructure, and improve urban operational efficiency.

The landing of intelligent networked vehicles first needs to solve the problem of “vehicle-road coordination”. Changsha’s “making” cars is not a strong point, so they decided to change their thinking and make a fuss about the “road” to promote cars on the road.

In 2016, Changsha began to promote the comprehensive deployment of intelligent networked vehicles, and took the lead in launching the construction of intelligent networked vehicle test areas in the country, building a leading ecological environment for the intelligent networked vehicle industry in the country.

In 2018, Hunan Xiangjiang New District Intelligent System Test Zone opened, and was awarded the National Intelligent Connected Vehicle (Changsha) Test Zone by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The testing area with the most complete testing services.

In 2019, Changsha’s “Double 100” project was officially launched, and intelligent networked vehicles can travel together with ordinary social vehicles on open roads in Changsha’s 100-square-kilometer urban area and 100-kilometer high-speed open roads.

Today, the construction of new infrastructure centered on the application of intelligent network technology starts from Hunan Xiangjiang New District and covers the whole of Changsha and even further areas: urban roads and the Third Ring Road, 239 intersections within 200 square kilometers of the main urban area of ​​Changsha, The 100-kilometer expressway on the Changyi double-track has been intelligently transformed, and the roads are “smart”; the construction of 5G base stations in Changsha will continue to increase, and the continuous coverage of the 5G network in the core urban areas, key areas and typical scenarios of Changsha will basically be realized, so that instructions can be transmitted more reliably. “network”……

The national first-class “new infrastructure” for intelligent networked vehicles has built a solid industrial foundation for Changsha’s intelligent networked vehicles.

Accelerate the implementation of rich application scenarios

“It was just a scene in a science fiction movie ten years ago, but now it has become a part of life. It’s so cool!” In Changsha, Ms. Yang, a citizen, clicked on the mobile app “Radish Run” and ordered a taxi. A self-driving taxi stopped in front of me shortly after. Get in the car and enter the verification code, and the taxi will drive her all the way in autopilot mode. When there is a pedestrian crossing the road, she will slow down and brake politely, politely avoid, and finally reach the end safely.

Today, self-driving taxis with lidars, GPS antennas and multiple cameras on the roof have become a part of life in Changsha. From the opening of the car-hailing test ride experience to the public in 2020, to the start of the demonstration operation in July this year, and the provision of self-driving travel charging services to the public, more and more Changsha citizens have enjoyed the service of self-driving taxis. The data shows that up to now, Carrot Run has reached more than 1 million kilometers of autonomous driving in Changsha, and has served more than 100,000 people safely.

The application scenarios of intelligent networked vehicles are constantly enriched, providing people with visible happiness.

“With the smart bus, our car drivers no longer have to worry about being blocked by the front signal lights. You can see the real-time updated traffic light information of the intersection ahead on the display screen at the rear of the bus.” “Take the smart bus When traveling, we can learn a series of information such as the vehicle’s position, speed, and on-time status through the applet on the mobile phone. After getting on the bus, we can accurately grasp the time and transfer information of the next stop through the on-board display, which truly realizes the I know the travel information like the back of my hand.” Both drivers and passengers are full of praise for Changsha’s smart bus.

In 2020, Changsha took the lead in opening the country’s first intelligent network-connected bus route – Smart Bus Line 315, which opened the prelude to the intelligent transformation of Changsha’s buses. At present, Changsha has completed the installation of intelligent network-connected equipment for more than 2,000 buses, and launched several smart bus demonstration experience lines. The operation speed of smart bus lines is 25% to 30% higher than that of ordinary lines.

From smart buses, self-driving taxis to smart heavy trucks, smart driving sanitation vehicles, and unmanned retail vehicles, batches of “smart” products have been applied in Changsha one after another, accelerating the construction of Changsha’s smart city.

Accelerating the implementation of applications is a distinctive feature of Changsha’s intelligent networked vehicle industry. Because of this, “starting in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and landing in Changsha” has also become a consensus in the industry.

Continue to lead and seize the commanding heights of the industry

Changsha, which started not early, has accelerated in the intelligent networked automobile industry, created a distinctive “Changsha Model”, and seized the commanding heights of emerging industries in the future.

Today, Changsha, with Hunan Xiangjiang New Area as its “main battlefield”, has attracted many giants in the intelligent networked automobile industry such as Huawei and Baidu, and cultivated enterprises such as CRRC Zhiyu, Baidu Apollo, Xingshen Intelligent, and Xidi Zhijia. Gathered a large number of “car-road-cloud-net-map” upstream and downstream ecological enterprises, won the reputation of “smart driving city”, turned from a chaser to a leader, and continued to be at the forefront of the country.

During this year’s Internet Yuelu Summit, the Action Plan for the Innovative Application Demonstration Zone of Intelligent Connected Vehicles in Xiangjiang New District, Hunan (2022-2025) was officially released, proposing to build the first demonstration zone for innovative application of intelligent connected vehicles in China. Hunan Xiangjiang New District will allow Self-driving taxis will be fully unmanned application demonstrations and operate around the clock. Changsha will become the city with the longest test road mileage and the largest area in the country, and Changsha’s leading position in the intelligent networked vehicle industry will continue to be demonstrated.

Source: Changsha Evening News