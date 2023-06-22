Changwon City, City Bus Route Improvement Working Team :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Composed of bus route managers, working-level representatives of transportation companies, labor union representatives, and transportation experts

[창원=뉴시스]Correspondent Kyung-guk Kang = Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 22nd that it had organized a route improvement task force (TF, special task force) team to resolve the inconvenience caused by the full-scale reorganization of city bus routes and to ensure early settlement of city bus routes.

The route reorganization task force consists of bus route managers, transportation company representatives, labor union representatives, and transportation experts, and is in charge of improving and supplementing some routes.

The TF team identifies routes that need to be supplemented and improved promptly based on complaints received after the full-scale reorganization of city bus routes that took effect on June 10, operation status, and user demand status, and the end of June for prompt improvement. operate from

In addition, each city bus transportation company discussed matters requiring emergency adjustment, such as operating hours, and reviewed improvement plans.

Changwon City plans to analyze the routes suggested by each transport company, and then check the route and size of the timetable adjustment and make a decision at a working-level meeting of the transport company.

On the other hand, regarding the delayed operation of some city bus routes, the city bus companies and labor unions were requested to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Park Young-mi, head of the new transportation promotion team, said, “I hope that the working-level task force team will actively review the inconveniences of students and the elderly, including areas where a lot of inconveniences to citizens occur after the full reorganization of city bus routes, and find ways to improve them as soon as possible.” Please take measures to make the city bus more convenient and quicker to use.”

