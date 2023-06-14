Home » Changwon City, Donation Relay for Children Victims of Abuse 2 Deposit Ceremony :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
by admin
Operation of ‘Abuse ZERO, Respect PLUS’ functional recovery program

[창원=뉴시스] Correspondent Kang Gyeong-guk = Jo Myung-rae, the second vice mayor of Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do (center left), Changwon-si Sustainable Development Council co-chairs Jeon Yeong-ho and Ahn Byeong-seok, and members Gong Byeong-cheol, Cha Seong-mok, and Hong Jong-chil deposited donation relay No. have an expression (Photo = Courtesy of Changwon City Hall). 2023.06.14. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[창원=뉴시스]Reporter Kang Kyung-guk = Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 14th that it had a donation relay 2 donation ceremony for the operation of a functional recovery program for families of children who have been victims of abuse.

The second runners-up were Changwon City Sustainable Development Council co-chairs Jeon Young-ho and Ahn Byeong-seok, and members Gong Byung-cheol, Cha Seong-mok, and Hong Jong-chil, who each donated 5 million won, each worth 1 million won.

The deposit will be supported for the operation of various programs to restore the function of abused families who need intensive case management and prevent re-abuse.

Co-Chairman Jeon Yeong-ho said, “I am a member of an organization operated with subsidies from Changwon City, but I am personally happy to participate in a meaningful donation, as child abuse has become an issue recently.” I hope it will help you recover.”

Second Vice Mayor Cho Myung-rae said, “I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the Sustainable Development Council of Changwon City who put their hearts together for the victims of abuse.” I will try harder,” he said.

On the other hand, Changwon City has donated 1 million won or more to help children who have been abused through a donation relay project called ‘Even if the petals are scratched, the scars remain’ for the families of abused children, and nominates the next participant or voluntarily donates. started from month

