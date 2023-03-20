Home News Changzhou Airport: From March 26, Changzhou Airport will implement the summer flight plan
Changzhou Airport: From March 26, Changzhou Airport will implement the summer flight plan

Changzhou Airport: From March 26, Changzhou Airport will implement the summer flight plan

From March 26, Changzhou Airport will implement the flight plan for the summer flight season. In order to meet the travel needs of passengers, Changzhou Airport has further optimized the flight schedule and route network, and increased the number of routes to core destinations to help the regional economic development.

After the season change of the flight, Changzhou Airport has 15 cooperative airlines, 43 airports in 41 cities, and 14 cities with more than 2 flights a day. Zunyi and Ordos will be added in different seasons, Yichang, Zhangjiajie, Xining, Hohhot and other destinations will be resumed, and the focus will be on encryption and optimization of routes such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Chongqing and Kunming to improve the accessibility and convenience of the route network. Among them, Changzhou-Chengdu operates 6-7 flights a day, and Changzhou-Guangzhou operates 6 flights a day. Continue to sail to Ganzhou, Ankang, Jinzhou and other special waypoints to help the economic development of “old, young, border, and red” regions.

This season, international and regional routes resumed rapidly. The Changzhou-Macao route has been increased to 7 flights per week, and the Changzhou-Bangkok route has 8 flights per week. International routes such as Nha Trang, Vietnam, Vientiane, Laos, and Osaka, Japan will be resumed in succession.

In the new flight season, Changzhou Airport will make every effort to ensure the safety and smoothness of air passages and promote regional social and economic development. Changzhou Airport reminds all passengers to pay attention to the change of flight time and schedule when traveling during the flight season, so as not to delay the itinerary.

