[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 25, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused a large number of deaths, and the funeral system in many places has collapsed. A video posted on the Internet shows that a funeral parlor in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province is full of dead bodies. The photographer claimed that the number of dead people in Changzhou has increased by 10 times, and cursed the CCP “experts” who are lying.

On December 23, two videos circulated on the Internet one after another, revealing the tragedy of corpses strewn all over a funeral home in Changzhou City. The video shows that there are coffins in the “Hall of Condolences”, which is usually used as a mourning hall, and other rooms and halls are also filled with corpses covered with white “disinfection sheets”. There are even two rows of corpses beside the walls on both sides of the corridor. The funeral home was full of waiting family members.

The photographer of one of the videos said while shooting that the Changzhou crematorium is now “blocked like this”, and people “can’t get in or get out”. , Seventy (corpses), now three crematoriums cost five to six hundred, seven hundred.” He also kept swearing at the CCP experts who claimed that “the new crown does not kill people, it is a severe cold or a big cold”, accusing them of lying.

The official website of the Jiangsu provincial government has stopped publicly reporting the epidemic since the 19th, and the number of infections in Jiangsu can only be seen in the report of the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China.

Previously, rumors circulated on the Internet that the Jiangsu authorities ordered to speed up the infection and strive to “recover the sun once again” by March next year in order to “recover the economy” as soon as possible. Among them, Wuxi City was criticized for “sunshine too slowly”.

Recently, the outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused a large number of severe cases and deaths in various places. It has been questioned that it is not a symptom of Omicron. A disease control officer in Handan, Hebei, revealed to Radio Free Asia that cross-infection of Omicron and Delta strains occurred in China, and mixed with various Omicron variant strains, so the death rate was higher than other countries. Unconfirmed news circulated on the Internet that the “original strain” of Wuhan was also detected in some patients.

It is reported that there is no mutual immunity between some strains, that is, after the same patient is infected with one strain, he may continue to be infected with another strain. Therefore, some experts pointed out that there may be several waves of epidemics in China in the future, and it may not be easy to achieve “herd immunity”.

(Editor in charge: Jing Zhongming)

