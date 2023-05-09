“Channel economy” → “port economy” and “industrial economy” Xinjiang’s foreign trade industry has reached a new level_Guangming.com

Based on its geographical advantages, Xinjiang has focused on the combination of “policy + service”, continued to deepen high-level opening up, and promoted the high-quality development of the foreign trade industry to a new level.

As of now, 15 ports in Xinjiang have resumed cargo clearance this year. At the Khorgos Highway Port, a batch of export vehicles are clearing customs in an orderly and fast manner. They come from Shanghai, Shandong, Shaanxi, Henan and other places, and will be sent to countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Liu Shijie, head of Horgos Tengyi International Logistics Co., Ltd.:At present, we have exported more than 2,000 commercial vehicles this year, with a trade volume of 70 million US dollars.

In the first four months of this year, the export of commercial vehicles from the Horgos Highway Port exceeded 20,000, a year-on-year increase of 62.3%. Since the beginning of this year, Xinjiang has further promoted the construction of port hardware facilities, cleared congestion points, and smoothed passages. At present, various modes such as roads, railways, aviation, and land-air multimodal transport have been formed, and the door to the west is opening wider and wider. Relying on its location advantages, Xinjiang has also accelerated the establishment of various open platforms such as economic and technological development zones, border economic cooperation zones, and processing trade industrial parks, and promoted the transformation of the trade industry from a single “channel economy” to a “port economy” and “industrial economy”.

Wang Yaqiang, General Manager of Urumqi Cross-border E-Commerce Public Service Co., Ltd.:The customs of the comprehensive bonded area implements inspection and release of cross-border e-commerce goods within 24 hours, which greatly improves the efficiency of customs clearance. The platform introduces a number of domestic logistics express companies to provide services for customers and improve the timeliness of logistics delivery.

Actively integrate into the “Belt and Road” and deepen foreign economic and trade cooperation. At the end of March, companies from Xinjiang, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan signed a $750 million economic and trade cooperation agreement covering energy, mineral development, and agricultural cooperation. Xinjiang introduced eight measures to support the stable development of foreign trade this year, guiding enterprises to explore markets in countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” and continuously expanding the “circle of friends” for economic and trade cooperation. Urumqi Customs statistics show that in the first quarter, Xinjiang’s total import and export value to countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” reached 61.88 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 77.4%.

Wang Haijiang, deputy director of the Foreign Trade Department of the Department of Commerce of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region:In the next step, we will speed up the construction of four cross-border e-commerce comprehensive test zones, continue to cultivate the industrial agglomeration capabilities of 23 open platforms, play the role of the autonomous region’s coordination mechanism for stabilizing foreign trade and foreign investment, and maintain a good momentum of foreign trade growth.

