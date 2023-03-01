The Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta also remains in chaos after the suspension of operations at the national and international level by the Viva Air airline.

Thousands of passengers are evident in the air terminal waiting for the situation to be resolved and to be able to reach their destinations as soon as possible. The most affected routes were to Bogotá, Medellín and Pereira for which departures from the capital of Magdalena were scheduled between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

Viva Air has generated real chaos at the Simón Bolívar international airport in Santa Marta, after it confirmed the suspension of its operations at the national and international level, after the alleged refusal of the Civil Aeronautics to integrate this company into a larger airline.

Through a statement, Viva Air indicated that “this decision, unprecedented by the entity, will result in new delays in making a decision, for which reason Viva is forced to announce, unfortunately, the suspension of its operations with immediate effect.

Viva’s determination has affected hundreds of users who had their flights scheduled to and from Santa Marta for today, February 28, but who so far have not been able to go to their final destination due to the suspension of operations.

According to information obtained by the newspaper EL INFORMADOR, about 11 flights were scheduled by the airline Viva Air from the Simón Bolívar airport, which were to take off from La Perla starting at 11:00 in the morning. until 8:00 at night, approximately.

The flights scheduled by the airline were destined for the cities of Bogotá, Medellín and Pereira.

It is worth mentioning that the Simón Bolívar airport is not the only air terminal that presents chaos; At Ernesto Cortizzos, fights broke out when users tried to find a solution to the situation caused by Viva Air due to the cancellation of flights. Given the magnitude of the problem, some airlines decided to reschedule Viva Air flights, at no cost.