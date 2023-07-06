Chaos and violence after the death of a motorcyclist in Bucaramanga

In the midst of the riots that occurred this Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the city of Bucaramanga, due to the death of a motorcyclist at a Traffic Police checkpoint, there was an attack with explosives on a police station in the north of the Santander capital. According to preliminary reports, the incident left six police officers injured and extensive material damage in the area.

The explosion occurred around 1:40 p.m. near the La Virgen station, as can be seen in videos shared on social networks, several motorcycles and National Police vehicles were affected by the explosion. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Santander University Hospital.

For his part, Mayor Juan Carlos Cárdenas announced through his Twitter account a reward of 50 million pesos for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the attack.

“The criminal act presented at the North Police Station leaves us with five people injured, who are being treated at this time, and material damage. We are making progress in investigations with security cameras, all intelligence and criminal investigation capabilities, and we are offering a $50 million reward to those who provide testimonies that help us capture the perpetrators of this unfortunate act.” expressed the mayor of Bucaramanga, Juan Carlos Cárdenas.

The mayor condemned the attack and showed solidarity with the National Police, noting that this incident adds to a series of attacks against the public forces that have been registered in several cities in the country in recent days.

In the midst of the riots, a group of people tried to enter the Bucaramanga Traffic Directorate (DTB), throwing stones at the building and causing damage to some windows. Although no arrests were made at the time, the National Police have identified some people responsible for the acts of vandalism.

“After the accident in which a young man died for ignoring the authorities, several motorcyclists tried to enter the Traffic Department. The situation was controlled after talking with them to prevent their entry, but unfortunately some people ignored it, so we had to set up a fence to prevent further damage.” explained Colonel Yurian Jeannette Romero Murte, commander in charge of Police Region Number 5.

Carlos Enrique Bueno, director of Bucaramanga Transit, requested the competent authorities to carry out the necessary legal proceedings to identify those responsible for the acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Transit Directorate.

“We inform that we have requested police support to counteract and prevent acts of vandalism against our facilities. We have been transparent in all our actions and will do so in this case, but we will not tolerate acts of sabotage that seek to tarnish the work we have done with the support of the community.” declared Carlos Enrique Bueno.

According to the mayor of Bucaramanga, five individuals are in the process of being prosecuted for the damage to the facilities of the Mayor’s Office of Bucaramanga and the Traffic Directorate: “We have detained five of the subjects who participated in the damage to the facilities of the Bucaramanga Mayor’s Office, the Traffic Directorate and who participated in blocking roads and burning tires on the 45th race with 15. Prosecution process is underway ”.

According to the first versions, the tragic incident occurred when Daniel Ibáñez, a 22-year-old young man, evaded a traffic control for invading the lane on the Floridablanca to Bucaramanga highway, and a traffic agent threw a cone at him, causing his death. drop.

The relatives of the young man, who lived in Floridablanca and worked in a jewelry store in Bucaramanga, are demanding justice for his death and request access to the video of the exact moment of the accident. However, the authorities revealed that the surveillance cameras were damaged.

However, the family hopes that a thorough investigation will be carried out to determine the circumstances of the accident and do justice for the death of Daniel Ibáñez.

For his part, the president of the Bumangueses affirmed: “For violating traffic regulations, today we unfortunately lose a life in the metropolitan area. My solidarity with the affected family in this difficult moment”.

Finally, the authorities held an extraordinary security council given the events recorded this Wednesday in the capital of the department of Santander, where they determined to continue developing all the necessary measures coordinated with the Police, Army, Prosecutor’s Office, Ombudsman’s Office and Personería, in order to guarantee the order and tranquility in the city of Bucaramanga.

