On the night of this Monday, the airline Viva Air announced the suspension of all its operations in the country. All due to a financial crisis that was notified to the Civil Aeronautics.

“Today, Civil Aeronautics issued a Communication acknowledging the interests of various third parties regarding Viva’s urgent request to allow its integration with a stronger and larger group of airlines. This decision, unprecedented by the entity, will result in This has resulted in new delays in making a decision, which is why Viva is unfortunately forced to announce the suspension of its operations with immediate effect,” they said.

Due to the emergency unleashed among the passengers, the Aeronautics asked the other airlines to present a list of available seats to help, jointly, those who were left without traveling due to the suspension.