Viva Air has generated real chaos in the Simón Bolívar international airport of Santa Marta after confirming the suspension of its operations at the national and international level, after the alleged refusal of the Civil Aeronautics to integrate this company into a larger airline.

Through a statement, Viva Air indicated that “this decision, unprecedented by the entity, will result in new delays in making a decision, for which Viva is forced to announce, unfortunately, the suspension of its operations with immediate effect.

Viva’s determination has affected hundreds of users who had scheduled their flights to and from Santa Marta for today, February 28, but so far They have not been able to go to their final destination due to the suspension of operations.

According to information obtained by the newspaper EL INFORMADOR, about 11 flights were scheduled by the airline Viva Air from the Simón Bolívar airport, which were to take off from La Perla from 11:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night, approximately.

The flights destined by the airline were destined for the cities of Bogota, Medellin and Pereira.

It is worth mentioning that the Simón Bolívar airport is not the only air terminal that presents chaos; At Ernesto Cortizzos, fights broke out when users tried to find a solution to the situation caused by Viva Air due to the cancellation of flights. Given the magnitude of the problem, some airlines decided to reschedule Viva Air flights, at no cost.