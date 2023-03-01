For the second day, thousands of travelers are stranded in the different airports of the country due to the suspension of flights by Viva Air and despite the fact that several airlines such as Avianca, Easyfly, Latam and Satena, among others, have provided transportation services for these people.

Air terminals such as El Dorado, in Bogotá; Ernesto Cortissoz, from Barranquilla; José María Córdova, from Medellín; Rafael Núñez, from Cartagena and Simón Bolívar, from Santa Marta, users have had to sleep in airports waiting for a solution to get around.

@petrogustavo We are stranded in Santa Marta, satena doesn’t work at the airport??? What do we do, there are older children.#viva #air pic.twitter.com/8p2oH2PxCb — Carolina (@Carolin93620867) March 1, 2023

Faced with this situation, President Gustavo Petro called a meeting at Casa de Nariño with the Civil Aeronautics and other entities to make decisions to solve the crisis in air traffic.

For its part, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce is at the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá to guide people affected by this situation.

It should be remembered that this Monday night Vivar Air announced the suspension of its operations due to financial problems.

With 15% of the market in Colombia and a subsidiary in Peru, Viva Air filed for insolvency under Colombian law at the beginning of the month.

Since April of last year, the company has been seeking the government’s approval of its integration with Avianca -Colombia’s largest airline with 32% of the market- alleging that it is the “only way it can” overcome the financial problems it is experiencing. since the pandemic, Viva Air recalled in its statement.

The government has not authorized the merger and this Monday admitted that a group of five airlines, including Aerolíneas Argentinas, LATAM and the Chilean JetSmart, intervene in the process to protect “free economic competition.”