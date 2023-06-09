Chaos due to rain on the Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta

And huge trancon was registered during the afternoon of this Thursday in different sections of the Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta during the rain .

under the bridge Ana Carolina neighborhoodclose to the airport and La Paz, there was a blockade due to the sediment who got onto the road. The inhabitants of the sector came out with shovels to clear the road before the long line of vehicles that was affected for several minutes.

The community twelve that every time it rains the same thing happens in the sector and some people blame a construction that supposedly “remained poorly made”.





Later on, on the road that leads from Gaira to Santa Mara, another traffic jam at the height of the entrance of the Agricultural Seine. At that point the vehicles advance at a snail’s pace. In that area, landslides sometimes occur in the hills.

It might interest you: Heavy rains are recorded in Santa Marta

Other main avenues have also been affected in the city by the flooding. He too manzanares river swept large amount of garbage into the sea on the beach The coconuts.

You may be interested: Awesome! They prevented all this from reaching the sea on the day ‘SOS Manzanares River’