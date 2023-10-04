Home » Chaos in the House of Representatives: Chairman McCarthy removed
For the first time in US history, a leader of the House of Representatives has been removed from his powerful post by a parliamentary vote. A majority of the House voted to remove Republican leader Kevin McCarthy from office. The background is an internal revolt among the Republicans. The Chairman of the House of Representatives comes third in the US ranking after the President and his Vice President.

