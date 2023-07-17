Chaos returned to Cali with illegal piques

Beyond the controls that the mobility and security authorities try to carry out in Santiago de Cali, the chaotic illegal picks appear again.

On this occasion, some motorcyclist caravans were reported descending without control from kilometer 18, sector of commune 1 in the capital of Valle.

The inhabitants of this area in the “Sucursal del Cielo” assure that these types of events are becoming more frequent, which put the community of the neighborhood, Terrón Colorado, at risk and fill with fear.

The presence of the authorities is sporadic, some traffic agents and police officers settle in the place on certain days of the week, without being recurring.

This fact generates that these motorcyclists take advantage to carry out this type of uncontrolled maneuvers on the road to the sea.

What happened to the operations of the authorities?

On July 7, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, announced the reinforcement of the operations to combat illegal pick-ups in the city.

Posture generated after the incidents that occurred on Cañasgordas Avenue last Wednesday, July 5, around midnight.

At that time, routine operations and tours in the south of the city found approximately 35 vehicles and motorcycles blocking Cañasgordas avenue at Comfandi Pance, carrying out dangerous maneuvers and putting the safety of the community at risk.

In an act of responsibility and to prevent the pikes from continuing, Secretary Dranguet decided to park his vehicle on the road, seeking to protect the community and prevent such illegal activities.

The people present who broke the rule, upon noticing the presence of the authorities, fled to avoid sanctions.

Given these facts, the leader of the district security portfolio reaffirmed his commitment to reinforce operations against illegal pick-ups and announced the establishment of checkpoints on Wednesdays and on days when there is notice of this type of activity in the city.

Likewise, he emphasized that joint operations have been coordinated with the competent authorities to completely eradicate the illegal piquets in Cali, due to the dangers they represent for the Cali community.

Strategy that in this sector of commune 1 of Cali, was slow to arrive or, in short, did not work and the community continues to suffer the inconveniences of this illegal activity.

recent similar events

In addition to the one mentioned on Avenida Cañasgordas in the south of Cali, a month ago the city suffered a wave of anxiety and violence, the product of shootings and motorbike caravans that took place in different sectors of the Valle del Cauca capital.

Another proposal from the Municipal Administration

Months ago, Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, suggested the regularization of these piques with inter-institutional support.

“It seems logical to us that we could reach a great agreement so that, with the appropriate accompaniment, people who are interested in this type of practice can develop it. We refer to the ambulance being there and having all the protection measures. This agreement makes it possible for the motorcycle acrobatic sporting event to take place, but without endangering other people who, being passers-by or other types of motorized vehicles, may suffer harm”, argued the local president.

Ospina referred to the sector where the picks could be carried out. “It was once developed in Cavasa, a space to carry out activities with motorcyclists. We would have no problem rebuilding that agreement or it could also be in some peripheral place, ”he assured.

On repeated occasions, the Ministry of Security and Justice has called on people who irresponsibly persist in practicing ‘Illegal Piques’ and ‘Stunt’ in the streets of Santiago de Cali.

These modalities of competition are prohibited, among other things, for not having the most minimum safety standards for the life and integrity of those who perform them.

#ReporteEnterateCali Last night they appeared again: chaos, traffic congestion, uncontrolled partying, alcohol and substance use, chops and pirouettes in the KM18 sector of the road to the sea. The authorities were present at the scene to put an end to the situation. pic.twitter.com/t8nCTAcIDh – Find out Cali – Cali News (@EnterateCali) July 14, 2023

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

