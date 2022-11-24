Chaoyang District: Advocate residents to reduce mobility, do not leave the community (village) unless necessary, and do not stock up excessively

Beijing News (Reporter Dai Xuan) On November 24, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Yang Beibei, deputy head of Chaoyang District, said that residents are encouraged to reduce mobility, reduce cross-district activities, do not leave the community (village) unless necessary, conduct nucleic acid testing nearby, and do not gather in the community or village, and effectively implement various epidemic prevention and control measures. curb the rising trend of the epidemic.

Yang Beibei said that the current number of new cases in Chaoyang District is still high, the risk of social transmission is relatively high, and the prevention and control of the epidemic is at the most critical and urgent moment.

In terms of life service guarantee, the district strengthens the epidemic prevention management of key supply guarantee enterprises such as agricultural product wholesale markets, vegetable markets, and supermarkets, and strengthens the supply of daily necessities; relying on the “5+43+N” material supply mechanism, the “headquarters + regional + store” three-level contact person mechanism to guide enterprises to increase material reserves, conduct a comprehensive survey of 5 large cargo warehouses in the jurisdiction, and strengthen daily market monitoring and early warning; apply for “Beijing Key Material Transport Vehicle” passes for key enterprises, Strengthen the management of store supply and terminal distribution to ensure that the “wholesale end” can come in and the “retail end” can be delivered. At present, the market of daily necessities in the whole region is well supplied and the price is stable, so you don’t need to overstock.

Edit Bai Shuang





