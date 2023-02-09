On February 8, Chaoyang District announced the list of the second batch of cultural industry integration development demonstration parks and characteristic cultural and tourism consumption blocks, and 8 blocks out of 10 parks were on the list.

The 10 demonstration parks shortlisted for the integrated development of cultural industries include Capital Langyuan Station, Huateng Yixintang Cultural and Creative Industry Park of Beijing Chemical Industry Group, Dongfeng DoBe WE Artificial Intelligence Innovation Base, Hengtong International Innovation Park, Zuiku International Cultural and Creative Park, Wenxin Huace International Film and Television Exchange Center, Cool Car Town Automobile Culture Industrial Park, Beihua Jiai Factory Cultural and Technology Integration Industrial Park, Plastic Three Cultural and Creative Park, Phoenix Center; 8 featured cultural tourism shortlisted Consumption blocks include Liangma River International Style Waterfront, 751 Special Cultural Tourism Consumption Block, Beijing Happy Valley, Capital Langyuan Station, Beijing Indigo, Kuche Town Featured Cultural Tourism Consumption Block, E50 PARK, Beijing Wangjing Hesheng Kirin Xintiandi.

The identified demonstration parks and characteristic blocks have distinctive development characteristics, a strong momentum of integration and innovation, and a strong cultural and tourism consumption atmosphere. They all have a relatively complete construction and development idea, which not only produces good social and economic benefits, but also has a positive impact on the regional economy and society. Development has played a good role in leading the demonstration.

In order to further standardize the review and identification work, Chaoyang District, on the basis of comprehensively sorting out and summarizing the first batch of construction and cultivation effects, combined with the current situation and work requirements, researched and issued a new version of “Chaoyang District Cultural Industry Integration Development Demonstration Park Identification Management Measures (Trial)” and “Administrative Measures for the Identification of Characteristic Cultural and Tourism Consumption Blocks in Chaoyang District (Trial Implementation)”. Among them, the selection criteria of demonstration parks and characteristic blocks are closely related to “five one special” (that is, “planning, space, team, content, products, and distinctive brand”) and “five characteristics” (that is, “characteristics”. Space, characteristic activities, characteristic formats, characteristic brands, and characteristic services”) development ideas, insisting on putting social benefits in the first place, and unifying social and economic benefits.

For the identified demonstration parks and characteristic blocks, the relevant departments of Chaoyang District will give preference in policies such as financial support, talent introduction, publicity and promotion, investment promotion, etc., and the demonstration parks will also give priority to grass-roots distribution services of public cultural resources in Chaoyang District. Through the above series of policies and measures, Chaoyang District will accelerate the accumulation of resource elements in demonstration parks and characteristic blocks, expand the leading role of demonstration, and truly explore a “culture +” high-quality development path with Chaoyang characteristics.

The evaluation and launch of demonstration parks and characteristic blocks is an important achievement of Chaoyang District in promoting the construction of a national cultural center and promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism. It is also a powerful measure to stimulate market vitality and boost consumer confidence. In recent years, Chaoyang District has actively explored the new path of “culture +” integrated development. It has selected and identified the first batch of 10 demonstration parks for the integrated development of cultural undertakings and industries, and 10 characteristic cultural and tourism consumption blocks. It has launched a number of high-quality cultural tourism routes to actively guide Parks and blocks carry out a variety of cultural activities to better integrate cultural creativity into people’s lives.

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, Chaoyang District will strive to build 30 cultural industry integration development demonstration parks and 30 characteristic cultural tourism consumption blocks, update and maintain high-quality cultural tourism routes every year, cultivate and identify a number of cultural and tourism integration IP demonstration projects, and cultivate and develop A group of Internet celebrities check in as new landmarks, actively build a systematic and three-dimensional cultural and tourism integration development pattern, expand the development format horizontally, and extend the industrial chain vertically, continuously improve the comprehensive competitiveness of regional cultural tourism, and fully promote the high-quality development of cultural and tourism integration. Assist in the construction of Chaoyang District’s national cultural center and the construction of the main bearing area of ​​the international consumption center city.

