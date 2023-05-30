Chaoyang Hospital Changying Campus can meet the needs of 6,000 outpatient and emergency patients every day of operation

Original title: Changying Campus of Chaoyang Hospital opened for clinics

News from our newspaper (intern reporter Chai Rong) 5G emergency system was opened, more than 60 self-service printers for inspection reports were equipped, and the largest oxygen chamber in China was newly added… Yesterday, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital’s Changying Campus opened for operation.

Beijing Chaoyang Hospital’s Changying Campus has a total construction area of ​​198,000 square meters and 1,000 beds. The first batch of clinics includes 35 outpatient departments, 5 medical technology departments, and emergency medicine departments, respiratory and critical care medicine departments, and endocrinology departments. There are 4 wards in the Department of Medicine, General Surgery, and Surgical Intensive Care Unit. It can meet the needs of 6,000 outpatient and emergency patients every day.

The reporter saw in the outpatient hall of the Changying Campus that six dedicated registration windows are open at the same time, and the average registration time for the elderly and disabled patients only takes 15 minutes. More than 60 inspection report self-service printers are distributed on each floor, and the report can be quickly obtained by swiping the social security card. The 5G first aid system in the emergency department operates 24 hours a day, and the vital signs, electrocardiogram and other information of patients transferred by the ambulance are displayed in real time on the screen in the emergency area, realizing the pre-hospital first aid of “boarding the car and being admitted to the hospital”. The largest conventional treatment cabin, intensive treatment cabin and special treatment cabin in China are “settled” in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Department, which can meet the ECG and brain function monitoring of 62 patients at the same time.

After the opening of the Changying Campus, it will take the lead in building a “three-full” digital intelligent hospital with full caliber, full process, and full disease cycle, and strive to solve the “difficulty and complexity” of patients’ medical treatment: launch a combination of online and offline outpatient clinics Patient self-service, simplifying the medical treatment process; providing a multi-channel appointment method for medical technical examinations centered on patients; opening online follow-up visits, follow-up visits, and remote guidance for common diseases and chronic diseases; inpatients can experience direct “check-in with bags” and Internet ordering , remote consultation, health education and other services. In addition, the hospital will also open more than 95% of the data reports of inspections, examinations, medical records, physical examinations, and electrophysiology to patients through the APP.

In the initial stage of opening of the Changying Campus, the working hours of the outpatient clinic are from 8:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, and there are no clinics on weekends and holidays. Emergency internal medicine and surgery are open 24 hours a day, and fever clinics and bowel clinics are temporarily closed. From now on, patients can make an appointment for registration by following the “Beijing Chaoyang Hospital Patient Service” applet, “Chaoyang Health Cloud” APP, logging on to the 114 platform or the WeChat public account of “Beijing Chaoyang Hospital”.

Shunyi Campus of Children’s Hospital opened

News from our newspaper (reporter Sun Leqi, correspondent Lu Xi and Zhu Lianjie) Yesterday, the Shunyi Campus of the Children’s Hospital was put into use, and 200 hematological tumor beds in the General Campus of the Children’s Hospital were moved to the Shunyi Campus. Auxiliary department. In the future, inpatients with hematological tumors will complete diagnosis and treatment in Shunyi Hospital.

The Shunyi Campus of Children’s Hospital is mainly responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of inpatients with hematological tumors in children. Children with hematological tumors have long treatment cycles, low immunity, and are prone to infections. A good hospital environment and parental support are very helpful for their recovery. The hematological tumor ward building in the general campus of the Children’s Hospital was built in the 1950s. The ward area is limited and cannot meet the needs of diagnosis and treatment of children with hematological tumors today.

On April 7 this year, with the approval of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, the Children’s Hospital increased its practice address, which is located at No. 1 Shunkang Road, Shunyi District, which is the location of the Shunyi Women and Children’s Hospital under the trusteeship of the Children’s Hospital. On May 15, the Shunyi Branch of Children’s Hospital passed the acceptance test.

At present, the hematological oncology medical room and supporting facilities in Shunyi Hospital have been constructed. Each ward has a book corner and children’s activity area. The wards are three-person rooms with toilets inside. All children can be accompanied. . At the same time, there is a children’s playground outdoors, which is built according to the concept and standards of a child-friendly hospital. It is a veritable “paradise-style hospital”.

The operation of the Shunyi Campus will help improve the ability of Shunyi Women and Children’s Hospital to diagnose and treat children with hematological tumors, promote the balanced development of high-quality medical resources, and improve the environment for diagnosis and treatment of patients.

