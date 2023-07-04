Chaoyang Technology Group Showcases Innovation at 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference

Building Chaoyang Science and Technology Innovation Ecosystem Chaoyang Technology Group Appears at the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference

On July 4, the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference officially kicked off at the National Convention Center. With the theme of “Data Drives Development, Intelligence Leads the Future”, this conference aims to demonstrate the practice of Digital China Beijing and promote the construction of an open and win-win international cooperation pattern in the digital field.

As one of the special events of the conference, the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference boutique theme exhibition will be held at the same time. Chaoyang Science and Technology Group will join hands with key enterprises in the park to appear in the Chaoyang Digital Economy Exhibition Area. With the core of “building Chaoyang Science and Technology Innovation Ecology”, it will help improve the leadership of Chaoyang District’s digital economy development power and influence.

In terms of exhibition area design, the exhibition is divided into the “Preface Hall” and the “Science and Technology Ecological Display Area”. This division visually presents different content such as the group’s overall situation, development status, key projects, and support policies. The exhibition area integrates the overall appearance of Chaoyang Technology Group. Various display equipment such as fog screen projection and LED high-definition screen are used to provide a comprehensive and three-dimensional exhibition experience to exhibitors. This allows the audience to fully understand the current overall situation of the group and its future prospect planning.

Chaoyang Science and Technology Group serves as a platform company for technological innovation in Chaoyang District. It undertakes the functions of promoting the development of technological innovation industries in the district and the development, construction, and operation of science and technology parks. The group attracts investment, technological investment, and industrial services in a market-oriented manner. With the core mission of “Science and Technology Services and Innovation Development in Chaoyang District” and the theme of “Building a Technological Innovation Ecology with Chaoyang Characteristics”, the group aims to empower the layout of the technological innovation industry chain in the district.

The group owns and operates five professional parks including Wangjing Science and Technology Park, Wangjing International R&D Park, Wangjing Digital Creative Park, Wangjing Life Science Park, and Wangjing Future Information Park. These parks have attracted many high-quality enterprises from home and abroad to settle in, contributing to the technological development in Chaoyang District.

As the main force leading high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation, Chaoyang Technology Group will utilize this boutique theme exhibition to deeply implement the two-wheel drive strategy of “business + technology” in Chaoyang District. The group will focus on the “five modernizations” and the “five enhancements” to promote the reform and development of the group. It will strengthen industrial planning, construction of industrial space, introduction of technology companies, drive of venture capital funds, and services of science and technology parks.

The group will also focus on key industrial clusters such as artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, and digital security, and establish a branded and professional investment promotion system, operation incubation system, and investment empowerment system. Through these efforts, the group aims to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and become the main engine driving technological development in Chaoyang District.

