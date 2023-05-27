Chaoyang University of Science and Technology Graduation Ceremony 3,036 graduates bravely pursue their dreams and contribute to society

Chairman Yang Tiansheng, the founder of Chaoyang University of Science and Technology, delivered a speech.Picture/Xu Junyang

Chaoyang University of Science and Technology’s 2011 Graduation Ceremony was held today (27th) and tomorrow (28th). President Zheng Daoming crowned the graduate representative and awarded degree certificates. He encouraged 3,036 graduates to be brave Pursue your dreams and make use of what you have learned to contribute to society.

Zheng Daoming, President of Chaoyang University of Science and Technology delivered a speech.Picture/Xu Junyang

Zheng Daoming, President of Chaoyang University of Science and Technology, said that in recent years, Chaoyang’s international rankings have made great leaps, and its exchanges have spread to five continents in the world. Report) The 2022-2023 ranking of the world‘s best universities in the field of engineering disciplines is the only private university of science and technology to enter the list, with fruitful internationalization results. Therefore, Chaoyang graduates are especially encouraged to actively expand their international horizons and strengthen their global competitiveness. Only in the future can they go global and achieve themselves .

Andri, the graduate representative and Taiwan’s industrial strategic development doctoral class of the Department of Business Administration, delivered a speech.Picture/Xu Junyang

Andri, a graduate representative and a doctoral class in Taiwan’s industrial strategic development of the Department of Business Administration, said in his speech that today is an important moment worthy of celebration and gratitude. Looking back on his study at Chaoyang University of Science and Technology, he not only won the 2022 International Symposium on Information Management and Technology (ICIMTech) paper He won the first prize, and published 11 journal papers that were indexed by Scopus and Web of Science. He is most grateful to Mr. Chaoyang for his careful guidance to achieve such an academic achievement.

3,036 graduates will step out of the campus, bravely pursue their dreams, and contribute to society with what they have learned.Picture/Xu Junyang

It is worth mentioning that Chaoyang University of Science and Technology welcomes the first batch of graduates of the School of Aviation this year. When the epidemic is unblocked and the tourism market is recovering, it is the right time to invest in the aviation industry. In order to cooperate with the national industrial upgrading, Chaoyang University of Science and Technology’s School of Aeronautics aims to cultivate professionals in maintenance, aviation and transportation, and focuses on the development of aviation machinery maintenance and composite material applications. It is expected to train 850 professionals in the next 10 years and invest in aerospace related industry. Among them, the aviation maintenance training center attached to the Department of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering adopts a combination of degree and certificate course mode, so that students can have the opportunity to pass the certification before graduation and obtain the qualification of the aircraft maintenance engineer academic subject of the Civil Aviation Administration of the Ministry of Communications, which is more competitive in the workplace. Therefore, many airlines The students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering have the aviation industry to make an appointment before they graduate, and this year, 41 graduates of the Department of Aviation, except 8 who are preparing for the CAA B1. Find a job, the prospects are promising. Yang Changlin, a graduate of the Department of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, said that the reason why he chose the School of Aviation was because he deeply felt that this industry has a very promising future and prospects, and Chaoyang University of Science and Technology has very complete equipment such as flight simulators, which can accelerate the learning effect. Moreover, the school attaches great importance to English proficiency, the cultivation of a complete set of certificates, and the actual practice in the industry, which is of great help to the employment after graduation.

Chaoyang University of Science and Technology specially designed the campus with the theme of “Leaving the Nest” this year, including the Bird’s Nest, CYUT landmarks, rainbow runways, and airport boarding gates. These ingenious designs have become popular spots on campus.Photo/provided by Chaoyang University of Science and Technology

In addition, in order to let the graduates leave unforgettable memories of the beautiful campus, Chaoyang University of Science and Technology specially decorated the campus with the theme of “Leaving the Nest” this year, which symbolizes that graduates who leave Chaoyang can fly high and bravely pursue their dreams, including the Bird’s Nest and CYUT landmarks , the rainbow runway, the boarding gate of the airport and other ingenious designs have become popular check-in spots on campus.

