Charge for night hours and holidays changes again

The labor reform document proposed by the government was finally presented, amid disagreements between the parties. Changes were made to the draft that had been submitted in March and 82 articles were included in the 281-page text.

Changed the start of the night shift in article 17 to start at 7:00 p.m. m instead of 6:00 p.m. m and there would be no gradual progression over time to conform to the norm. It is important to take into account that the night surcharge is valid from 9:00 pm According to current regulations and this is one of the areas where the government, companies and unions are more dispersed.

For example, this article is one of 36 on which the speakers could not agree. It should also be noted that in another presentation, made by Víctor Manuel Salcedo, speaker and representative of the Partido de La U in the Chamber, it is suggested that the night shift begin at 8:00 p.m.

Thus, the recommendation that Sundays and holidays be paid with a surcharge of 100% on ordinary salary was also maintained. However, Article 21 mentions “gradual implementation” in one of its paragraphs. “The surcharge will increase to 80% as of July 2024, 90% as of July 2025, and 100% as of July 2026.”

Article 9 was also modified regarding compensation for dismissal without cause when there is an indefinite term contract: the original text proposed to compensate the worker with 45 days of salary for the first year of service and 45 additional days for each year following the first.

According to the seniority of the worker whose contract is terminated without just cause, the compensation is based on 35 days of salary and increases accordingly. The provision on paternity leave article 49 was also revised. And this implies arriving gradually: after the implementation of the law, to a period of six weeks, followed by eight, ten and twelve weeks later in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Meanwhile, article 46 establishes that “fixed-term contracts may be entered into for a term of more than one month and up to three years to meet the employer’s needs.” It is important to note that in the original text, the maximum term was two years.

With regard to digital platforms, the project presented by the Ministry of Labor qualified as a “worker” whoever carried out addresses through these channels and proposed to link them through an “employment contract” so that they could enjoy ” all applicable guarantees” to dependent workers.