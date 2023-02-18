The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated statement of charges against Willman René Garzón Ramírezin his capacity as operational director (e) of Infrastructure of the Penitentiary and Prison Services Unit (Uspec), for possible irregularities in eight works contracts that exceed $4.5 billion.

Apparently, Garzón Ramírez would not have exercised permanent surveillance of several bilateral businesses in which he was appointed supervisor and which had as their object the supply, installation, start-up, maintenance and operation of residual systems in various detention centers.

These are the Medium Security Penitentiary Establishments and Prisons Acacias and Camis Acacias, San Andrés Islands, La Esperanza (Guaduas, Cundinamarca), La Dorada (Tolima), Puerto Triunfo, Calarcá (Quindío), Magangué (Bolívar), Enrique Low Penitentiary School Murtra (Funza, Cundinamarca), Leticia (Amazon), Chiquinquirá, Moniquirá, Santa Rosa de Viterbo and Cómbita (Boyacá).

In the opinion of the Public Ministry, “not only have public funds been put at risk, but also, would have lacked the general interest that is pursued in the contracting advanced because what could happen in the development of the work in terms of its execution and quality would have been left out of the question.”

The alleged offense under investigation was provisionally classified by the Public Prosecutor as serious by way of very serious negligence.