He would have authorized payment for the work despite presenting failures on the athletic track.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges against the former mayor of Acevedo, Huila, Lucy Paiva Soto (2012-2015), and the former Secretary of Planning, Leonardo Martín Duero Basto (2012-2015), for alleged irregularities in the adequacy of the Municipal Coliseum.

The Garzón Provincial Instruction Office, Huila, is investigating them because apparently the then officials authorized payment for the work carried out, financed with resources from the General System of Royalties, despite the fact that they had failures in the drainage of the athletic track.

For the control body, “the value paid in the works of the athletic track, which amounted to $126’015,857, should not have been canceled due to its poor quality, also because the technical specifications of the asphalt carpet were modified without having a design of mixtures and laboratory tests that certify their quality”, he specified.

Due to these facts, the control body indicated that those investigated had violated the principles of transparency, economy and responsibility of public procurement, and described their apparent conduct as a very serious offense committed by way of very serious negligence.