Charges against Wilson Arias for alleged slander against police officers

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against Senator Wilson Neber Arias Castillo, for allegedly hold the police officers present in an operation responsible for torturing the “comrades”, referring to some citizens who had been arrested for insulting them and advancing the blockade of a road in the Sameco sector.

The Disciplinary Chamber of Instruction indicated that the congressman would have uttered slanderous expressions against the squad commander available, a mayor and two patrolmen in the actions carried out on April 30, 2021, during the displacement of a group of people who had been taken to a transfer center for protection.

For the watchdog, apparently Arias Castillo was able to utter expressions that went against the good name and privacy of the members of the military institution, which affected his reputation and was contrary to his duty as a public servant to delegitimize officials who are part of the State.

The entity reproached the investigated for the possible violation of the principle of morality by attribute to the police the crime of torture, a circumstance in which they did not participate, which constituted a behavior provided with substantial illegality, without apparently there being any justification for him invested with his dignity to have proceeded in the manner in which he did.

Due to the context of the facts and the apparent reiteration of the accusations made by the senator, contrary to what is stated in the legal system, prohibitions of which it was fully aware, the Prosecutor’s Office provisionally classified the alleged conduct as a serious misconduct by way of fraud.