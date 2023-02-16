In the Third Municipal Criminal Court with functions of control of guarantees of Valledupar, the hearing was held to impute charges against Camilo Padilla Sarabia, who is allegedly involved in the homicide of the young university student Carlos Daniel Vega Lobo, in events that occurred on November 9, 2022.

The body was found in a state of decomposition, in the township of Media Luna, jurisdiction of San Diego, Cesar. Daniel Vega Lobo was a ninth-semester Law student at the Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina Valledupar. He disappeared when he was moving in his vehicle with license plates GJP-281 from Valledupar to San Diego, to provide a private transportation service.

Specialized Prosecutor 8 revealed that the defendant took the victim to the vicinity of the El Consuelo farm, located in Media Luna, where he inflicted injuries with a firearm and a blunt weapon, to later steal his belongings.

The accusing body has the testimony of several people, including that of a subject who indicated that Camilo Padilla Sarabia had offered him two million pesos to make the victim’s body disappear. At the hearing it was learned that Padilla and Vega were friends, that they arrived at the town of Media Luna around 4 in the morning, to later get on a motorcycle in the company of the victim and trick him into a deserted place where he was shot. from behind and then smashes his head with a stone and proceeds to return to the town center to steal the vehicle.

Padilla Sarabia, was accused of the crimes of illegal carrying of a firearm, aggravated homicide and aggravated qualified theft, which he did not accept.

The restraint hearing was scheduled for Monday, February 20.

