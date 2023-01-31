The Attorney General’s Office formulated a statement of charges against the former general manager of the ESEfor alleged irregularities in the allocation of public resources from the General Participation System.

The Delegate Disciplinary Prosecutor for Second Instruction for Administrative Surveillance pointed out that the official would have ordered additions and modifications to the budget of income and expenses of the ESE in more than $3,000 million pesos which, apparently, were allocated irregularly to meet operating expenses.

The Entity maintained that Suárez Prasca possibly ignored compliance with the Law by authorizing or ordering the allocation of income to uses other than those specified by the Constitution, in this case those originating from the participation of the district of Santa Marta in the income of the Nationto cover fees payments with them, fuel, stationery, public services, among others.

The performance of the server could affect the principle of economy of the administrative function, which forced him to proceed with efficiency, optimize the use of resources and the highest level of quality, Therefore, provisionally, the Attorney General’s Office classified the alleged fault of the ex-manager as very serious by way of very serious negligence.

