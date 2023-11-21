Charges dropped in case of Cubans accused of million-dollar fraud in Miami dental clinics

Miami-Dade Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Five Employees Accused of Defrauding Insurance

Miami-Dade prosecutors have dropped charges against five employees, four of whom are Cubans, accused of defrauding insurance of more than a million dollars through dental clinics in Hialeah and Little Havana. The case, dubbed “The Tooth Fairy Robbery” by investigators, involved filing false insurance claims, an organized scheme to defraud, and criminal use of personal information.

The employees, Mercedes Linares, 53 years old; Christi Olson, 47; Leonardo Ramos, 22; Leonel Ravelo, 34; and Ryon Vazquez, 33, were arrested last April. However, court records show that the case was dropped the following month, as reported by local news channel Local 10.

The company targeted, AC Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (ACPDO), has declared itself the victim of a politically motivated investigation. Defense attorneys have suggested that the prosecution may have been influenced by political contributions made by individuals with connections to a separate lawsuit over control of the practice.

In a statement, ACPDO applauded the independence and objectivity of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, which determined that it would not proceed with any additional investigation or charges against the company and its employees. The company also expressed gratitude that real, supported evidence, not political influence, contributed to the correct outcome.

The five employees, including the four Cubans, were accused of using dentists’ identifications who no longer worked in their clinics to bill insurance and adding unnecessary procedures to collect extra bonuses. According to the police report, a couple sold the shares of their dental clinic in 2020 to the management company made up of the five involved, and the company later fired the couple and allegedly implemented operations that violated Florida statutes related to non-dentist ownership of dental clinics.

The Florida Department of Financial Services has also stated that it is aware of at least one ongoing investigation that is outside of its scope and will reserve its comments for the future to avoid complicating ongoing work on the matter.

