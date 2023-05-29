Charges to be held by Gachetá due to presumed anomalies in contracts

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of positions al exalcalde de Gachetá, Cundinamarca, Julio Enrique Aguilera Jiménez (2016 – 2019), for the alleged irregularities in a contract to which two additions would have been made to include unforeseen goods at prices that were not agreed.

The Provincial of Instruction of Zipaquirá indicated that, apparently, the ex-president breached his duties in the project “Adaptation of the Miguel Ibarra Central Park”, by omitting to inform the Technical Secretariat of the OCAD about the modifications made to the clauses corresponding to the value and form of payment of the legal business.

The control entity indicated that supposedly more than $250 million were added, which were executed without being approved, with which Aguilera Jiménez was able to infringe existing legal regulations and violate the principle of effectiveness when not present supports that justify their possible action.

After confronting the alleged conduct of the subject and contrasting the available documents that work in plenary, the entity decided to provisionally qualify the alleged offense as serious by way of fraud.