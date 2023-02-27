Seventeen former employees of the National Infrastructure Agency, ANI, will be charged by the Prosecutor for alleged irregularities in a Ruta del Sol contract.

The investigation is related to the contract of January 14, 2010 through which the contractor was allowed to assume designs and works of the Ocaña – Gamarra section.

“In the use of their positions and assigned functions, the members of the Advisory Committee would have violated the rules and principles of contracting, and ignored the requirements defined in public bidding and what was indicated by the project structuring company, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the Bank World. In this way, it was proven that, in the midst of possible anomalies, more than 7,804 million pesos were recognized to the concessionaire, which were added to the value of the main contract,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The main beneficiary would have been Odebrecht, from which it was established that on July 13, 2013, ANI offered to expand the Ruta del Sol concessionaire for the designs of the Agua Clara – Ocaña – Sardinata section.

“The ANI also did not take into account for this offer that this route was administered by the National Institute of Roads, Invías, and that this entity had contracted the aforementioned designs with another consortium. In this way, the concessionaire had to adjust its proposal, but it took advantage of the work done by the other company previously contracted,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, even so, the ANI authorized the Ocaña – Gamarra road section without having the approval of the designs and convenience studies or the addition of resources that will guarantee its financing.

Thus, they are called to face charges the former vice president of contractual management, Andrés Figueredo; the former vice president of risk planning, Camilo Mendoza; the former vice president of structuring, Beatriz Morales; the former legal vice president, Yasmina del Carmen Corrales; the highway projects area engineer, José Torres; former project manager, Daniel Tenjo; the GGC2 expert, David Montaño; the former management manager, Alexandra Lozano; the former adviser, Harbey Carrascal; and the former financial adviser, Francisco Forero.

Likewise, the former financial manager, Emerson Durán, the former project manager, César Augusto Peñaloza; the former property manager, Edgar Chacón; and the former controller of the contract, Miguel Ángel Bettin.