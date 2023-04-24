Charging points for electric vehicles (ECJ) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Friday 04/21/2023
sales tax | Charging points for electric vehicles (ECJ)
The ECJ has to interpret Article 14(1) and Article 24(1) of Directive 2006/112/EC of the Council of
on the common system of VAT (OJ 2006, L 347, p. 1) in the Council Directive 2009/162/EU of (OJ 2010, L 10, p. 14) as amended (
C‑282/22).
Facts and procedure: The ECJ was asked for a preliminary ruling whether Directive 2006/112 is to be interpreted in such a way that a complex uniform service is a “supply of goods” within the meaning of Art. 14 (1) of this directive or a “service” within the meaning of its Art 24 paragraph 1 represents if it consists of
-
the provision of charging facilities for electric vehicles (including the connection of the charger to the vehicle’s operating system);
-
the transmission of electricity with appropriately adjusted parameters to the batteries of the electric vehicle;
-
the necessary technical support for the users concerned;
-
the provision of IT applications that allow the user concerned to reserve a connection, view the history of sales and purchase credits stored in an electronic wallet and use them to pay for top-ups.
The judges of the ECJ further explained:
A notice:
Those: C‑282/22 (RD)
