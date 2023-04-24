Charging points for electric vehicles (ECJ) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Friday 04/21/2023

sales tax | Charging points for electric vehicles (ECJ)

The ECJ has to interpret Article 14(1) and Article 24(1) of Directive 2006/112/EC of the Council of

28.11.2006 on the common system of VAT (OJ 2006, L 347, p. 1) in the Council Directive 2009/162/EU of 22.12.2009 (OJ 2010, L 10, p. 14) as amended ( ECJ, judgment of 4/20/2023 –

C‑282/22).

Facts and procedure: The ECJ was asked for a preliminary ruling whether Directive 2006/112 is to be interpreted in such a way that a complex uniform service is a “supply of goods” within the meaning of Art. 14 (1) of this directive or a “service” within the meaning of its Art 24 paragraph 1 represents if it consists of

the provision of charging facilities for electric vehicles (including the connection of the charger to the vehicle’s operating system);

the transmission of electricity with appropriately adjusted parameters to the batteries of the electric vehicle;

the necessary technical support for the users concerned;

the provision of IT applications that allow the user concerned to reserve a connection, view the history of sales and purchase credits stored in an electronic wallet and use them to pay for top-ups.

The judges of the ECJ further explained:

Council Directive 2006/112/EC of 28.11.2006 on the common VAT system in the Council Directive 2009/162/EU of 22.12.2009 amended version is to be interpreted as follows a complex uniform service a “supply of goods” within the meaning of Article 14(1) of Directive 2006/112 as amended if it consists of

the provision of charging devices for electric vehicles (including the connection of the charger to the operating system of the vehicle),

the transmission of electricity with appropriately adjusted parameters to the batteries of the electric vehicle,

the necessary technical support for the users concerned and

the provision of IT applications that allow the user concerned to book a connection, view sales history and purchase credits stored in an electronic wallet and use them to pay for top-ups.

Those: ECJ, judgment of 4/20/2023 – C‑282/22 (RD)

Those: ECJ, judgment of 4/20/2023 – C‑282/22 (RD)

