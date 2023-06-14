Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city and give Beijing a role model-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Original title: Bravery for the rescue of children who fell into the water and unlocking skills saved more than 70 lives Charitable deeds show the temperature of the city and give Beijing a role model Representatives of outstanding Beijing model groups came to Ciming Medical Examination Center for free physical examination The Capital Civilization Office prepares gifts for Beijing’s role models on Children’s Day The Ninth Report of the Construction of Spiritual Civilization In February this year, photos of ten citizens appeared on the platform billboards of Beijing Public Transport. They have faces of different ages, and they even have the same youthfulness when facing the camera. There is only one line on the poster: 2022 Beijing Role Model. And this represents the city’s highest courtesy to mortals. In fact, this is the 12th time that Beijing’s role models of the year have been “new”. From 2011 to the present, in the past 12 years, 460,000 people have been involved in the selection of “Beijing Role Model”, and the number of people on the weekly list and monthly list has also exceeded 10,000. They “hidden” in all walks of life in the city, turned the tide with mortal strength in times of crisis, and stood up in times of difficulty, demonstrating the spirit of the citizens and the height of the city’s spiritual civilization. Wang Long The warmth of the city made him stand up In June 2022, Wang Long was named the weekly list of Beijing Models for his brave actions. In that summer, a sudden decision made Wang Long save two lives. It happened on June 3, 2022, which is the Dragon Boat Festival. In the evening, Wang Long took his children to play by the Yongding River in the Winter Olympic Park in Shijingshan District. He suddenly heard someone calling for help. He turned his head and saw that two children were being washed away by the rushing river. One was about ten meters away from the shore. The other has been washed more than 60 meters downstream by the water. Before he could think about it, Wang Long jumped into the water to save people. Wang Long recalled that moment. He said that he couldn’t think at that time, “Because once I weighed it and hesitated, or even looked at my son by my side, I might not have the courage to go down.” The sky in Beijing in early June was like a midsummer , but the river is still a little cold, and the section of the Yongding River is deeper than Wang Long imagined. Wang Long, a tall man around 1.8 meters, ran a few steps in the water, but his feet could not touch the bottom. He didn’t care about the depth of his feet. After rescuing the child who was closer to the shore, he struggled to go far Another child swam away. Wang Long couldn’t even remember how he swam back to the shore. In fact, when he reached the second child, he was almost exhausted. When he was about to lose his strength, he even thought about grabbing aquatic plants to maintain his strength and balance. . Gritting his teeth, Wang Long dragged the child back to the bank, and the mother of the child who fell into the water sat paralyzed by the river, thanking him constantly. At that time, Wang Long “didn’t want to take this matter as a big event”, so he left the river bank without taking a long rest. However, the huge physical exertion still did not support Wang Long to walk 100 meters. Not long after leaving the river bank, Wang Long collapsed to the ground, and when he finally regained consciousness, he was lying on a bed in a nearby hospital three hours later. This is not the first time that Wang Long has helped at a critical moment. In August 2021, on the same evening, in the activity area on the top floor of a building in Shijingshan District, Wang Long and his colleagues stopped a man who wanted to jump off the building. For Wang Long, these unthinking and resolute steps forward are, to a certain extent, a gift from the city of Beijing. Wang Long said that Beijing is a city full of justice. When I first came here in 2014, the huge city of Beijing made this guy from rural Shandong a little overwhelmed. He recalled that when he first came here, one day his son developed a high fever and nearly fainted. In desperation, he had no choice but to take the child along Chang’an Avenue in a car with a non-local license plate and rush to the hospital. He didn’t know that he had violated the traffic rules until he was stopped by the traffic police on duty. At that time, Wang Long was too anxious to say a complete sentence, and kept repeating his child’s illness to the police. The traffic policeman on duty saw that the child could not speak or open his eyes, so he let him go without hesitation, and urgently notified the next intersection to be on duty. colleague. It has been almost ten years since he came to Beijing, and Wang Long has always kept this matter in his heart. For those who are new to Beijing, the city is huge, glamorous and prosperous, and the high-rise buildings seem to give people a sense of alienation, but Wang Long knows that the real Beijing is not cold. He said that it was the warmth and humanity that surged in the city that allowed him to stand up for anyone in need without hesitation. Song Xueli People’s locksmiths saved more than 70family Compared with Wang Long, Song Xueli can be regarded as an “old senior”. When Wang Long first arrived in Beijing in 2014, Song Xueli had already become the annual nominee of “Beijing Model” that year. Different from Wang Long’s saving people from danger, Song Xueli became a “model” because of a skill. In about 30 years of ordinary life, he used this skill to save more than 70 precious lives. Song Xueli, who was born in 1970, is from Shanxi. He came to Daxing in 1992 when he was demobilized from the army. He chose to join his elder brother who was engaged in lock repairing and unlocking. Even though he became a “little follower” in the lock shop, Song Xueli still wanted to become a military doctor at that time. He never thought that he would become a real locksmith like his elder brother. Song Xueli’s life trajectory was changed by a series of hasty knocks on the door. It was one night 30 years ago, an old man knocked on the door of the lock shop. She told Song Xueli in an urgent voice that she had left the key at home, and the pot was still hot on the stove. The old man’s home may be destroyed. Song Xueli hadn’t been a teacher at that time, let alone worked alone, but when it came to a critical juncture, he had to bite the bullet. From the first day he set up his stall, he set a rule for himself, free for special groups such as poor elderly, widowed elderly, and the disabled. In these years, Song Xueli has unlocked more than 4,500 times for free, distributed more than 70,000 keys for free, and saved 75 precious lives and the families behind them. This is not the career path planned by Song Xueli when he was young, but in a sense, it leads to the same goal. With limited personal power, Song Xueli also organized and established the first township-level community organization in Daxing District in 2009—the Volunteer Service Association of Qingyuan Street in Daxing District. On the 5th, 10th and major festivals of each month, Song Xueli will lead members to communities, nursing homes and rural areas to carry out various voluntary public welfare activities. In Song Xueli’s lock repair shop, there has always been an old sign that has faded – the Communist Party member’s booth sign. This was awarded to him by the Individual Association of Daxing County (District) in 1994. It is the first honor he has received after becoming a locksmith officially, and it also witnesses his original intention that has not changed for 30 years. mortal deeds From the fiery hearts of ordinary people The selection of “Beijing Model” began in 2011. In that year, the large-scale character selection event sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, the Capital Civilization Office, and the Beijing People’s Radio News Broadcasting-“Beijing Model” became one of the hottest topics in 2011. Now, the selection activity has gone through 12 years. Candidates for “Beijing Model” have never been restricted by household registration or occupation. As long as they are adults over the age of 18 who work, study and live in Beijing, they can participate in the selection. Over the past 12 years, 460,000 people have been involved in the selection, and more than 10,000 key figures on the weekly and monthly lists like Wang Long and Song Xueli have also reached more than 10,000. The reporter learned that from the very beginning of the selection, the “Beijing Model” has made it clear that it is based on the construction of socialist core values, and widely recommends and publicizes the dedication and dedication of the masses, enthusiasm for public welfare, helping others, courageous deeds, honesty and trustworthiness, filial piety and love for relatives. A model of hard work, thrift, and self-improvement. With the development of the times, the Beijing role models who practice the socialist core values ​​have also acquired more color of the times. They not only convey strength and hope offline in Beijing, but also influence more audiences on the Internet. For example, in 2021, Li Yongle, a physics teacher at the Middle School Affiliated to Renmin University of China, was selected as the person of the year. This double-educated student who graduated from Peking University and Tsinghua University successively as an undergraduate and a graduate student, also led more than 300 students of his own to be admitted to “Qingbei”. In 2017, he popularized a physics teaching video all over the country. His easy-to-understand teaching style and rich and varied scientific stories have allowed him to gain more than 30 million fans in the whole network in recent years, and also let many people who can’t enjoy it in first-tier cities Children with high-quality teaching resources have more learning opportunities. Another example is Gao Wei, an emergency doctor at Miyun District Hospital who was on the list in 2020. Since 2017, he has been popularizing disease prevention and first aid knowledge to the public through his self-media account. Articles and videos can save lives”. Rescue people in crisis in the offline emergency room, and teach people to prevent problems before they happen in the online short video. Gao Wei said that of the two, the former cures the effect, and the latter causes the cause. Science popularization is another way for doctors save people. In the past ten years, those who have been on the list of “Beijing Role Models” are many well-known figures and Internet celebrities who are highly praised by everyone, but most of them are ordinary citizens, laborers, and people from other cities who participated in the construction of the capital. More than 90% of the “role model” group. These new citizens of Beijing have practiced the core values ​​of socialism with practical actions and formed the banner of spiritual civilization in the capital. As sung in the theme song of Beijing Role Model, among thousands of people, they have no aura, but they have the hottest heart. Reporter’s Notes The spirit of ordinary people is integrated into the capital’s cadenza Looking at the news about the deeds of the “Beijing role model”, “burden” is a high-frequency word in the comment area. In the old Beijing dialect, this word represents integrity, being reasonable and obedient, and by extension, it also has many meanings such as righteousness and generosity. In a nutshell, this can be said to be a Beijinger with a face inside, showing a high degree of recognition for someone or something, and it is also part of the spirit of the city’s citizens. The reason why role models are powerful lies in their “temperament”, which does not only exist at the moment when they are seen by others. Just as Wang Long’s bravery and determination were not completely concentrated in the moment when he left his personal safety behind, Song Xueli’s quality of helping others was not born on the night when he successfully opened the lock for the first time… I think that the reason why tens of thousands of “Beijing role models” become “models” does not lie in what they did right, but because their own qualities, general vigor, and spiritual strength will be reflected in each of them. Burst out when needed, this is their “spirit”. The core of a city is people, and the spirit and spirit of ordinary people, gathered together, constitutes the temperament of a city and is where the vitality of the city lies. The brilliance of Beijing and the profound heritage of the ancient capital must also include the light and heat, power and beauty from ordinary people.Photographer/Reporter Yuan Yi

Reporter’s Notes

The spirit of ordinary people is integrated into the capital’s cadenza

Looking at the news about the deeds of the “Beijing role model”, “burden” is a high-frequency word in the comment area. In the old Beijing dialect, this word represents integrity, being reasonable and obedient, and by extension, it also has many meanings such as righteousness and generosity. In a nutshell, this can be said to be a Beijinger with a face inside, showing a high degree of recognition for someone or something, and it is also part of the spirit of the city’s citizens.

The reason why role models are powerful lies in their “temperament”, which does not only exist at the moment when they are seen by others. Just as Wang Long’s bravery and determination were not completely concentrated in the moment when he left his personal safety behind, Song Xueli’s quality of helping others was not born on the night when he successfully opened the lock for the first time…

I think that the reason why tens of thousands of “Beijing role models” become “models” does not lie in what they did right, but because their own qualities, general vigor, and spiritual strength will be reflected in each of them. Burst out when needed, this is their “spirit”.

The core of a city is people, and the spirit and spirit of ordinary people, gathered together, constitutes the temperament of a city and is where the vitality of the city lies. The brilliance of Beijing and the profound heritage of the ancient capital must also include the light and heat, power and beauty from ordinary people.Photographer/Reporter Yuan Yi