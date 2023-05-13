Home » Charlemagne Prize: How Aachen is preparing for Zelenskyj – News
Charlemagne Prize: How Aachen is preparing for Zelenskyj

Charlemagne Prize: How Aachen is preparing for Zelenskyj

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the restaurants around the Aachen town hall must also close at midnight. Then the police will also start putting up barriers. On Sunday, the airspace will also be over Aachen closed in a 30 mile radius.

Is Selenskyj really coming to Aachen?

However, it is still unclear whether Volodymyr Zelenskyj will actually appear personally at the award ceremony. On Saturday, the Ukrainian President flew to Rome, where he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. A meeting with Pope Francis is also planned. It has not yet been confirmed that Selenskyj will then travel to Germany and Aachen. On Saturday, however, German government circles said that Selenskyj would come to Germany.

In Aachen, the preparations of the security forces are definitely in full swing. Aachen’s police chief Dirk Weinspach speaks of a special challenge: “We have an award winner who comes from a war, stands for a very tense political situation in Europe, and is himself under massive threats. That challenges us.”

