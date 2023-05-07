Home » Charles’ coronation: Kate and William surprise at the “Big Lunch”
Charles’ coronation: Kate and William surprise at the “Big Lunch”

After the solemn ceremony in Westminster Abbey and the subsequent procession through London, the coronation of King Charles III. celebrated much more relaxed this Sunday. All over the country, street festivals are held under the slogan “The Big Lunch”, where people sit at long tables to eat and drink together. A special recipe was created for this: the “Coronation Quiche” with spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

Camilla and Charles won’t be stopping by but sent a message ahead of time via Instagram: “Whether it’s your first time attending a ‘Big Lunch’ or it’s an annual part of your calendar, we send our best wishes to everyone who attends. We hope it’s a great event for everyone becomes.”

Some members of the royal family insisted on attending the street festivals in person. Prince William and Princess Kate surprisingly stopped by Windsor, Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie traveled to Cranleigh. In the evening the big “Coronation Concert” takes place at Windsor Castle. Then King Charles III. and his wife Camilla will be back on site.

