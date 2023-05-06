Charles III is officially the King of the United Kingdom.

This Saturday, the United Kingdom celebrated the coronation of its new king, Carlos III, in a ceremony steeped in millennial traditions at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony officially confirmed Carlos III as head of state and sovereign of the 14 kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations.

After the death of Elizabeth II on September 8, Charles III automatically ascended to the British throne; however, the coronation occurs almost eight months after the death of his mother.

The crown of Saint Edward was placed on the head of the new king while attendees chanted “God save the king!”. Charles III sat on a centuries-old throne in Westminster Abbey, where British monarchs have been crowned for over a thousand years.

The historic event, which was full of symbolism, luxuries and some modern touches, included the blessing of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The first rite of the ceremony was the oath of the new monarch before the Bible, where he pledged to fulfill his royal duties, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, read the precepts while Charles III responded with a firm “I will” before the altar.

After the coronation, attention turned to the coronation of the queen consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles, who received the crown that belonged to Queen Mary of Teck.

Following the ceremony, Charles III and his wife, , were taken in a procession to Buckingham Palace, where they appeared on the balcony alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales and their three children.

The tradition of waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace began in 1902, and ever since this has been a long-awaited moment for the British people. Seven decades ago, in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II leaned from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds after her coronation.

Now, 70 years later, his son, King Carlos III, has done the same after receiving the crown. It should be noted that Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne at the age of 27, while her son Carlos III did so at the age of 74.

Despite the excitement and celebration surrounding the coronation, dozens of activists and protesters were arrested in central London near where Charles III was being crowned King of the United Kingdom.

The Metropolitan Police arrested 6 people from the anti-monarchy group and 19 environmental activists who were demanding that new licenses for fossil fuel projects in the United Kingdom not be granted. Despite the fact that the protesters did not engage in disruptive actions, they were arrested for wearing T-shirts and banners that read “Simply enough oil”.

The scene shocked free speech advocates and some viewers, who found it a chilling scene. This, even on a day when polls and anecdotes suggest that apathy, rather than royal or anti-monarchical fervor, is the prevailing mood in Britain.

Finally, the coronation of King Charles III ushers in a new era in the British monarchy, with the King and Queen consort expected to play a significant role in the future of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.