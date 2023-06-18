Charles III presides over first birthday as British King

And Charles III mounted on horseback, he presided this Saturday for the first time as British king the «Trooping the colour»the annual colorful parade of the Royal Guard celebrating the official birthday of the UK head of state.

Although Carlos III’s birthday is on November 14, the third Sunday in June is reserved for this celebration, in order to take advantage of the good weather in the British capital.

Dressed in the red ceremonial uniform, Charles III, 74, left Buckingham Palace, residence of the royal family, riding a horse, followed by his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, heir to the British crown, and the princes Ana and Eduardo, brothers of the sovereign, who also rode.

Behind this royal procession was the carriage with Queen Camila; the princess of Wales, Catherine, and the three children of the princes of Wales: princes Jorge, Carlota and Luis.

The Queen wore the red uniform of a Grenadier colonel, while Princess Catherine wore a green dress, the color of the Irish Guards, of which she is a colonel.

Pump

With the pomp reserved for the occasion and before thousands of people, the royal procession, which was accompanied by guards on horseback, passed through The Mall avenue, adorned with British flags, towards the parade ground of the Royal Guard of Cavalry , where King Carlos III greeted the guards gathered there before the hymn “God save the King” was heard.

The “Trooping the colour” is a colorful parade whose origin dates back to the reign of Charles II (1660-1685), as a way to celebrate the official birthday of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

In 1748 it was established that the parade would be used to mark this celebration, except in periods of national mourning, very bad weather and other exceptional circumstances.

The different regiments participated in this parade, each one with a different color, which in the past, on the battlefield, was necessary for the soldiers to recognize the assembly points.

The best-known anecdote of this parade dates from 1981, when the British Marcus Sarjeant fired six blank shots in the crowd, which caused the horse that Queen Elizabeth II was riding to get scared but which the sovereign was able to control quickly, which put manifested her great horsemanship skills.

Today, at the Horse Guards parade ground, the different regiments paraded in front of Carlos III to greet him on his birthday.

Music was provided by the bands of the foot guards and the cavalry band, together with the so-called Corps of Drums. It is estimated that about 400 musicians participated.

As part of the festivities, 41 cannon shots were fired from Green Park, near Buckingham Palace.

At the end of the event, the queen and other members of the British royal family returned in carriages to the palace, from where the sovereign and some members of his royal family went out onto the balcony to greet the assembled public.

While saluting, Royal Air Force (RAF) planes, including World War II aircraft -such as the Spitfire or Lancaster- made a low-flying flight over the palace while displaying the colors of the British flag -red, blue and white-. EFE