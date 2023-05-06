Charles III | The British who do not want to know about the coronation

Millions of people are expected to tune into their TV for the coronation of King Carlos III on May 6.

While some will enjoy the party, pomp and ceremony, others will go to great lengths to avoid the event.

The BBC she talked to three people who have no interest in seeing her.

‘Huge waste’

Oli Silverwood-Cope does not plan to see the coronation. She says that the monarchy is a obsolete institution that should be abolished.

“I think a huge waste of public money,” says the 51-year-old from Stroud, a town in the south of the UK.

For Silverwood-Cope, a hereditary head of state is undemocratic and elitist.

“You have this small elite group at the top of our society that is thriving and then the rest are trying to make ends meet and put food on the table,” he emphasizes.

As an NHS midwife, she says that taxpayer money could be better spent.

“We haven’t had a raise since 2010. The royal family has its own personal wealth, and yet it’s us, the taxpayers, who have to finance this parade in the midst of a financial crisis,” he adds.

Instead of watching, she’ll take a shift at the hospital helping mothers give birth.

“We should vote on whether we want the monarchy”

Activist Chantelle Lunt won’t tune in to her TV. Lunt, 35, chairs the Merseyside Alliance for Racial Equality (in the northwest of England) and says the monarchy has no place in modern society.

“This is a time when we should be able to reflect on democracy in the UK and vote on whether we want to continue to have a monarchy.”

She sees the position of King Carlos III as head of the Commonwealth of Nations as a relic of imperialism.

“I have a lot of feelings about the legacy of the monarchy and the history of the empire that was built on the backs of blacks and mixed races. And I know that some apologies have been made along the way, but in my opinion, they are not enough.

Lunt plans to avoid all coronation-related events and media coverage of the issue over the weekend, because it reminds him of “something that was handed down to my ancestors.”

“Luckily for me, Eurovision is being staged in Liverpool, so that’s what I’m going to celebrate,” he says.

“I’m not that interested”

Tarek Ahmed says he is not “interested enough to watch (the event) for hours.”

“I’d rather kick back at home and eat donuts,” explains the 21-year-old marketing executive from Kent, in the south-east of the UK.

Ahmed says that he has not decided whether or not to support the royal family.

“If they make the country money, great. That means more money for things like the NHS and education. But if that’s not the case, then I don’t want them.”

A YouGov survey commissioned by the program of the BBC Panorama shows that there is a broad support for maintaining the monarchy, with 58% preferring it to an elected head of state, who was supported by 26%.

Ahmed plans to spend Saturday morning watching the new movie Avatar with his family. But he says that he might see a recap of the coronation later.

“I’ll probably watch the highlights, like when they put the crown on him. That’s a bit of history.”

Despite his vision of the coronation, Ahmed is looking forward to the holiday.

“We have an extra day off and the whole country deserves it,” he concludes.

“He does not deserve it”

Joana Firmino says that she does not like King Carlos III and does not want to see how they crown him.

“I don’t think I’m going to be a good role model,” says the 21-year-old waitress from Kent.

Firmino was a fan of Queen Elizabeth II and says she was “very distraught” when she passed away.

To her Worries King Charles might make “bad decisions” for his complex relationship with his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Firmino opines that his son, Prince William, would make a “much better king”:

«If it was William who was crowned, I would surely watch (the event). But I don’t want to spend hours looking at someone I don’t want crowned king, because I don’t think he deserves it.”

Instead of seeing him, Firmino will go on vacation to the Philippines.

“I will not waste my time. I will be enjoying the good weather and the tropical beaches », she adds.

* Interviews conducted by Jamie Moreland and Yazmina Garcia.

